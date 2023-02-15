Pokémon Go Regirock counters: best raid attackers to beat it

Crush the Rock-type Legendary with this guide.

The best Pokémon Go Regirock counters are a varied bunch thanks to the many weaknesses this Rock-type Legendary possesses. Available as the boss of 5-Star Raids until February 22, 2023, Regirock may not be the most exciting Pokémon to ever grace the mobile game’s Gyms.

However, Regirock is available in the rare Shiny form during this stint, so any collectors not yet having access to that should pounce at this opportunity. Regirock is also a capable PvP fighter in some GO Battle League formats, so if you’re looking to bolster your roster with this tough golem, you should also look into participating in a few raid battles.

To make things as easy as possible for you, we have listed the best Pokémon Go Regirock counters right here.

Best Regirock counters – Pokémon Go

Regirock is a pure Rock-type, which leaves it vulnerable to attacks of many types: Fighting, Grass, Water, Ground, and Steel. Thanks to a high Defense stat and some moves that can really hurt its counters badly, it’s not quite harmless, though. Water-types will be worse against Zap Cannon, Fire-types against Rock Throw and Stone Edge, and Steel-types against Rock Smash and Focus Blast.

One thing to note: We’re already listing Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in this overview, since they’ll become available to at least a part of the player base during Regirock’s current run.

Primal Groudon (Mud Shot, Precipice Blades) Primal Kyogre (Waterfall, Origin Pulse) Mega Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon) Mega Sceptile (Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant) Mega Blaziken (Counter, Focus Blast) Terrakion (Double Kick, Sacred Sword) Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon) Kartana (Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade) Mega Gallade (Low Kick, Leaf Blade) Mega Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast) Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash) Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant) Keldeo (Low Kick, Sacred Sword) Mega Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump) Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Regirock, which commands 42,768 competition points (CP) at this tier, can be brought down by around three trainers on level 40 with Pokémon of similar strength. The good thing about this raid is that you have a great deal of freedom when it comes to your teams, so you’ll surely have a good number of Pokémon that are up to the task.

