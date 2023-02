Warmer temperatures have returned to NE Florida. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking mostly sunny conditions and temperatures near 80 degrees, just shy of the 2001 record of 83.

Overnight temperatures will fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Thursday is even warmer with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s. The record for February 16 is 86 degrees, set in 1990.

A cold front arrives Friday afternoon. This front will bring afternoon showers and possibly an embedded thunderstorm. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees before rain arrives.

The weekend will be much cooler with highs in the lower 60s on Saturday and lower 70s on Sunday.

Overall the weather pattern remains dry and mild into next week. Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid-70s to near 80 degrees.