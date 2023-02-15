3 LIRR employees celebrated as this week's MTA Heroes for hard work at Grand Central Madison

This week we have not one, but three MTA Heroes, and all are Long Island Rail Road employees who work out of the new Grand Central Madison.

Jennifer is a 20-year employee who worked behind the scenes to make sure the ticket and customer service offices were designed to best help customers.

Barbara established a plan to clean the expansive terminal. She described opening day as "emotional" as riders stepped off the very first train into the new, clean terminal.

Nadia is an Assistant Terminal Manager who was responsible for overseeing ticket clerks, ambassadors and agents. She makes sure those teams were assembled and ready for opening day.

Congratulations Jennifer, Barbara and Nadia!

A Long Island couple married for 72 years shared their secrets for long-lasting love as they renewed their wedding vows this Valentine's Day.

