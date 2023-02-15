Supper sleuths Subhead

BAC presents successful first murder mystery dinner Feb. 4

Guests at the Bosque Arts Center’s inaugural murder mystery dinner on Saturday, February 4, outline the body of a performer with blue ribbon in hopes of solving the crime. Courtesy Photo By Chisholm Country magazine

Simone Wichers-Voss

Chisholm Country magazine

Murder mystery dinners are an excellent way to socialize and interact with other people while working together towards solving a mystery.

The premise of the BosqueArts Center’s inaugural murder mystery dinner Saturday, February 4, was the untimely, and suspicious death of well-known millionaire Samuel Sapphire. His family, friends, and staff gather for a dinner and the reading of the will. Greed is the one thing they all have in common. The killer is still on the loose. Will they strike again if their piece of the estate pie is threatened? Is it the ever-present butler, or is it a faction of bitter business partners?

Prior to the dinner, BAC program director Deb Phinney sent guests an email with a designated character, together with some costuming and acting tips. Once arrived at their table, an envelope awaited them with a further character description, the interpersonal relationships with other guests, and possible secrets and a set of starting objectives – necessary for the character to uncover evidence and uncover the murderer.

Thirty dinner guests were invited and encouraged to role-play a character in the backdrop of this sinister dinner party. Between courses of a delicious meal, they interrogated other guests, gathering clues, rumors, family secrets, and evidence needed to solve the heinous crime put before them. Everyone is suspect; everyone has motive; everyone has opportunity.

At the end of the evening, the host detective Matt Menafee, together with Officer Indigo, offer the solution to the crime and identify the culprit.

At each seat there was also cash. The guests were highly encouraged to use this money to participate in blackmail, bribery, extortion, or other devious and creative purposes to collect information or just to get rich.

Samuel’s son-in-law, the selfish and ruthless Igor Ivory, will do whatever necessary to get ahead. And his standard answer to the many blackmail threats he received was “I don’t care.” Sheriff Indigo took the laid-back, observant approach, patiently waiting while he enjoyed the food and beverages. Indigo knew that sooner or later, the evidence would present itself. Dr. Iris, the family psychologist with a lot of insider knowledge, wasn’t afraid to sell information for the right price. He also offered pills – harmless TicTac placebos – to those needing a tranquilizer during the reading of the will.

Much to everyone’s delight, the evening’s resolution came with a devious twist. And to round off the evening, several participants received award certificates. After a lot of interaction and bargaining for information, five guests – using their gathered information clues, and the evidence supplied – came to the right conclusion about the murderer’s identity.

John Kappus as Mr. Slate, the chauffer received the “Super Sleuth” award.

Amassing $1,500 with his wheeling and dealing, Dr. Bill Mitchell as Mr. Midnight the butler bagged the “Mr. Money Bags” award.

“Dressed to Kill” went to Diane Mobley as Chef Tangerine, with glamorous Lady Lavender close at her heels.

Judith Baker’s performance of Sapphire’s attorney and reader of the will earned her the evening’s “Drama Queen” award. She was authoritative and professional, and not afraid to carry out the last wishes of her client “I had a couple of contacts at home yesterday telling me how much they enjoyed the event, that normally doesn’t happen, so I think that is a good indicator people had a good time,” Phinney said. “Matt Menefee and I were both pleased by the quick interaction amongst the guests as it appeared they were quickly engaged in the murder scenario.”

Chef Oz and his team from University High School in Waco, along with their master detective Menafee, helped solve the dastardly deed over one of their deliciously prepared dinners. Keeping in with the murder theme, the fourcourse meal had blood-red in each of the dishes – blood orange in the salad, blackred cherries in the short rib gravy, and red raspberry in the delectable dessert. Blood even found its way into the “French 75” cocktail – blood dripping off the coupes.

“The drinks and the food provided by Chef Oz, Chef Ruark and Chef Dunham turned out awesome. Plates returning to kitchen were empty is a good sign!” Phinney said. “After the evening’s completion of activity and guest comments, it appeared obvious to me this event will occur again sometime in the very near future.”

So, be on the lookout for an announcement regarding another BAC crime-filled evening with chicanery, collusion, and scandal at each turn.