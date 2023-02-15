Deadline to file for place on local ballots this Friday Nathan Diebenow Wed, 02/15/2023 - 05:23 Image Body

Eligible, registered voters in Meridian will have the opportunity to cast ballots to pick their representatives to the city council, school board, and hospital district this May.

The filing deadline for a place on the May 6 ballot in these local races is this Friday, February 17, at 5 p.m.

As of Monday, incumbent Ryan Nieuwenhuis is the only person to file their candidacy for mayor of Meridian.

Rubin Felan, Meghann Giesecke (incumbent), John Oldham, and Daniel Yguerabide have filed for two seats on the Meridian City Council. Incumbent Doug Davis had not filed, as of Monday.

The Meridian Independent School District’s Board of Education has three seats up for election. Those seats are currently held by Awnya Dietiker, Kyle Hood, and Bobby Taylor.

Meridian ISD told the Meridian Tribune that it would release the full slate of school board candidates after the filing deadline ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, February 17.

Four seats on the hospital district’s board are up for election on Saturday, May 6.

The current directors on the hospital district board whose term ends in 2023 include John Erickson (at- large position), Roger Parks (at-large position), Charles Hopkins (precinct 3), and Dr. William P. Trotter (precinct 1).

To pick up and file an application for a place on the city council ballot in person, visit Meridian City Hall located at 111 North Main Street in Meridian. For more information, call city hall at (254) 435-2381 To pick up and file an application for a place on the schooldistrictballotinperson, visit the administration office located at 201 Second Street in Meridian. For more information call the administration office at (254) 435-2081.

To pick up and file an application for a place on the hospital district ballot in person, visit Goodall-Witcher Healthcare’s administration office located at 101 Posey Avenue in Clifton. For more information, call the administration office at (254) 675-8322, ext. 7992.

The last day for filing for a write-in declaration of candidacy is Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 5 p.m.

The last day to apply to be a voter in the May general election is Thursday, April 6, 2023.

The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Early voting in the general election starts on Monday, April 24, 2023, and ends on Tuesday, May 2.

Election day for all these races is Saturday, May 6.