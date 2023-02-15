Commissioners court okays reporting contact, courthouse maintenance Subhead

Bosque County Commissioner Billy Hall reviews the agenda prior to a recent Bosque County Commissioners Court meeting in Meridian. Nathan Diebenow | The Clifton Record

The Bosque County Commissioners Court approved a motion allowing the county judge to sign the renewal for the Affordable Care Act Reporting and Tracking Services (ARTS) during its meeting on Monday, January 30.

According to a letter from the Texas Association of Counties Health and Employer Benefits Pool, the renewal will enable the county to produce forms required by the Internal Revenue Service for 2023.

“The current law requires all employers with 50 or more full-time equivalent employees to file these forms,” the letter said, referring to form 1095C plus the transmittal form.

The ARTS service provides tracking for 2023 to determine whether an employee must be offered health coverage, as well as affordability testing for groups that require employee contributions toward the price of their own health coverage, the letter said.

Participants of the service agree to provide employer, payroll, employee, and unpaid leave of absence (LOA) files related to the group’s health benefits plan in the file format designated by TAC HEBP.

The agreement noted that participating counties and districts must provide payroll data files for each payroll cycle, and should be submitted at least once per calendar month. Employee data files must be sent once per quarter at a minimum, and LOA data files can be provided, if and when applicable.

Judge Cindy Vanlandingham was not present for the meeting because she was attending a meeting in Lubbock.

Courthouse Maintenance

The commissioners approved a motion for the county’s maintenance supervisor to get bids on maintenance to the exterior of the Bosque County Courthouse.

The recommended maintenance to the courthouse was to repaint and re-caulk the courthouse’s exterior window casements and exterior doors. Another recommendation was to soft wash the exterior limestone walls with a product approved by the Texas Historical Commission, Bosque County Maintenance Director Dianne Bernhardt said.

The commissioners approved a bid for Capstone to remove and replace ball valves and actuators to the heatingand- cooling unit on the third floor of the courthouse. The price agreed upon is $6,300.

Bernhardt said that two engineers have reviewed the existing chiller-andboiler system overall, but no action has been taken on whether to replace it with a forced-air system or repair this current system.

Regardless of which system the court decided to go with, the repair approved during the meeting would work with either system in the future, Bernhardt said.

Resignation

The commissioners heard a presentation from Debbie Ferguson about her resignation from the Bosque County Historical Commission.

Appointed to represent Bosque County Precinct 3, Ferguson expressed her frustration while reading aloud from her written statement.

“Having been on the commission for three years, I have not seen any progress, and it remains basically inactive,” she stated.

In her statement, Ferguson said she appreciated the opportunity to serve on the commission; however, she resigned due to a lack of communication among her fellow commission members, county staff, and the state historical commission.

As an example, Ferguson pointed to the action items concerning the courthouse’s maintenance that the commissioners court okayed minutes before she submitted her resignation.

“We get no emails and no transparency. Our local commission should be aware and discussing what you just discussed,” she said. “And if they tell someone on our commission, it’s not going to the whole commission.”

Ferguson added that she still believes in the commission’s mission and will continue to work with the Bosque County Genealogical Society and the Bosque County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“I know you may feel the work of our organization does is meaningless, but as statues, books, and libraries are destroyed, we may be the only ones left with a written history of our legacy for future generations,” she said.

Ronny Liardon, Bosque County Commissioner Precinct 4, expressed sadness for Ferguson as she resigned.

“I’m sad to see you leave, and I wish you well,” he said.

The commissioners court appoints a representative from each of the county’s four precincts to serve on the county’s historical commission.

Positive Pay

The commissioners approved a motion to add another layer of fraud protection with the county’s accounts with Sunflower Bank. The fraud protection service called “Positive Pay” is a check register to the county’s general fund only.

A representative from Sunflower Bank reviewed the fee schedule with the commissioners, noting the service is $5 a month and $.10 per check item.

Treasurer’s Report

The commissioners approved a motion to receive and file the Bosque County’s treasurers’ quarterly investment report, ending December 31, 2022.

The ending quarterly balance of investments in the custody of the county treasurer equaled $16,171,376.22. according to the report.

The county’s investment committee consists of county judge Vanlandingham, Bosque County Commissioner Precinct 3 Larry Philipp, county auditor Jesse Jobes, Jr., citizen member John Cameron, and county treasurer Pam Browning.

ESD Audit Report

The commissioners approved to receive and file the Bosque County Emergency Services District #1’s annual financial audit report.

ESD President Jack Cameron presented the report for the year ending September 30, 2022, noting only one error has been corrected to a date.

Prepared by Gilliam, Wharram & Co., P.C. based in Cleburne, the independent audit stated, “In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the respective financial position of the governmental activities and the major fund of the District, as of September 30, 2022, and the respective changes in financial position for the year then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.”

The ESD is the special taxing district that finances the emergency medical services (EMS) and contracts with North Bosque EMS in Bosque County.

Reports

In his report on January 30, 2023, Kirk Turner, Bosque County Emergency Management Coordinator, noted that rainfall in December 2022 was 1.64 inches below normal in Bosque County. For the year, Bosque County was 12.25 inches below normal.