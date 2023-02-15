Gnome on the range Subhead

Deadline to file for place on local ballots this Friday

One of a pair of gnomes standing proud in flower pots outside Clifton City Hall welcomes city residents to file for a place on the ballot and run for Clifton City Council and Clifton mayor in the coming May election. Nathan Diebenow | The Clifton Record

Eligible, registered voters in Clifton will have the opportunity to cast ballots to pick their representatives to the city council, school board, and hospital district this May.

The filing deadline for a place on the May 6 ballot in these local races is this Friday, February 17, at 5 p.m.

As of Monday, council members Mike Schmidt and Andrea Crosby have both filed their candidacy for mayor of Clifton.

Mayor Richard Spitzer’s term ends this year; he submitted a letter of resignation from office last week.

Three seats are up for election on the Clifton City Council. Incumbent aldermen Roby Urbanovsky and Raymond Zuelhke have filed re-election to the city council.

Three trustee seats are up for the Clifton Independent School District’s Board of Education election.

Chris Evans, Jose Ritz, Josh Ritzmann (incumbent), and Dr. Jan Zuehlke (incumbent) have filed their candidacy on the CISD school board. Incumbent trustee Dr. Skylar Bizzell had not filed, as of Monday.

Four seats on the Bosque County Hospital District’s board are up for election.

The current directors on the hospital district board whose term ends in 2023 include John Erickson (atlarge position), Roger Parks (at-large position), Charles Hopkins (precinct 3), and Dr. William P. Trotter (precinct 1).

To pick up and file an application for a place on the city council ballot in person, visit Clifton City Hall located at 403 West Third Street in Clifton. For more information, call city hall at (254) 675-8337.

To pick up and file an application for a place on the school district ballot in person, visit CISD’s administration office located at 1102 Key Avenue in Clifton. For more information, call the administration office at (254) 675-2827.

To pick up and file an application for a place on the hospital district ballot in person, visit Goodall-Witcher Healthcare’s administration office located at 101 Posey Avenue in Clifton. For more information, call the administration office at (254) 675-8322, ext. 7992.

The last day for filing for a write-in declaration of candidacy is Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 5 p.m.

The last day to apply to be a voter in the May general election is Thursday, April 6, 2023.

The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Early voting in the general election starts on Monday, April 24, 2023, and ends on Tuesday, May 2.

Election day for all these races is Saturday, May 6.