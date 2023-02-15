APD looking for suspect in robbery, shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department officers are looking for a man they suspect robbed and shot another man in southeast Austin in January.

According to an APD release, the robbery and shooting happened on Jan. 10 just before 1 a.m. near Pleasant Valley Road and Stassney Lane.

APD said the suspect made contact with the victim at a 7-Eleven on Stassney Lane earlier in the night.

APD describes the suspect as:

Hispanic

Short stature

Approximately early 20s

Thin build

Shoulder length, wavy hair

Thin mustache

Last seen wearing dark pants, a gray Nike hoodie and Champion brand slides

If you have information, call APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.

Suspect in robbery and shooting on Jan. 10, 2023. (Courtesy: Austin Police Department)

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

APD says a reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

