US Watchdog To Review United Airlines Flight Mishap Near Hawaii

- The National Transportation Safety Board proposed to formally review the United Airlines Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: UAL ) flight mishap that dropped toward the Pacific Ocean shortly after taking off from Hawaii in December .
- It expects to have a preliminary report ready in two to three weeks.
- The UAL plane took off from Maui on December 18 and usually climbed for about a minute before quickly losing about 1,400 feet (427 meters) of altitude, Bloomberg reports citing Flightradar24.
- The incident did not involve any injury.
- The Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ) 777-200ER came within several hundred feet of the ocean before resuming its climb and then flying safely to San Francisco.
- The pilots filed safety reports on the flight after landing, and the carrier coordinated with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Air Line Pilots Association union in investigating the incident.
- The pilots, who have a combined 25,000 hours of flying experience, underwent additional training.
