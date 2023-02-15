Open in App
Hawaii State
Benzinga

US Watchdog To Review United Airlines Flight Mishap Near Hawaii

By Anusuya Lahiri,

11 days ago
  • The National Transportation Safety Board proposed to formally review the United Airlines Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: UAL ) flight mishap that dropped toward the Pacific Ocean shortly after taking off from Hawaii in December .
  • It expects to have a preliminary report ready in two to three weeks.
  • The UAL plane took off from Maui on December 18 and usually climbed for about a minute before quickly losing about 1,400 feet (427 meters) of altitude, Bloomberg reports citing Flightradar24.
  • The incident did not involve any injury.
  • The Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ) 777-200ER came within several hundred feet of the ocean before resuming its climb and then flying safely to San Francisco.
  • The pilots filed safety reports on the flight after landing, and the carrier coordinated with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Air Line Pilots Association union in investigating the incident.
  • The pilots, who have a combined 25,000 hours of flying experience, underwent additional training.
  • Price Action: UAL shares closed higher by 1.77% at $50.06 on Tuesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

