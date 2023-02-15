Cisco Likely To Report Higher Quarterly Earnings, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO ) is scheduled to release quarterly results after the closing bell on Feb. 15, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share, up from $0.84 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $13.43 billion.

Cisco shares fell 0.3% to close at $47.70 on Tuesday and lost 0.5% in after-hours trading.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $47 to $49 on Jan. 17, 2023. This analyst sees around 3% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst James Fish maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $47 to $49 on Jan. 17, 2023. This analyst sees around 3% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 62%. Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Dec. 13, 2022, and increased the price target from $48 to $52. This analyst sees around 9% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Dec. 13, 2022, and increased the price target from $48 to $52. This analyst sees around 9% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 75%. Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Niknam maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $54 to $52 on Nov. 18, 2022. This analyst sees around 9% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Matthew Niknam maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $54 to $52 on Nov. 18, 2022. This analyst sees around 9% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 69%. Cowen & Co. analyst Paul Silverstein maintained an Outperform rating on Nov. 17, 2022, and raised the price target from $60 to $61. This analyst sees around 28% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 56%.

analyst Paul Silverstein maintained an Outperform rating on Nov. 17, 2022, and raised the price target from $60 to $61. This analyst sees around 28% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 56%. Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri maintained an Outperform rating on Nov. 17, 2022, and increased the price target from $65 to $67. This analyst sees over 40% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Read This Next: These 3 Utilities Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

This article Cisco Likely To Report Higher Quarterly Earnings, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.