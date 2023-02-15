Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Butler University student reflects on friend lost in MSU shooting

By Rachael Wilkerson,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WjxUr_0ko2R4aM00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Michigan State mass shooting hits close to home for one Butler University student.

"This cannot keep happening. It's completely insane. People are losing their lives everyday to people who have no idea what they are doing. They are taking the lives of people they don't even know! There are 60k kids at that school. I just don't understand why this keeps happening. Why this keeps allowed to be happening," said Anna Dietz.

Anna Dietz is a sophomore at Butler University, but her hometown is in Michigan.

This Valentine's Day, she's wearing her Michigan State sweatshirt remembering the three people killed on campus last night, including her close friend from high school, 20-year-old Brian Fraser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q37Aj_0ko2R4aM00 WRTV

"It's so incredibly insane to think about a month ago I was just walking by him in the street and now I am never gonna see him again. He was the most lovely person. He had the greatest smile. The greatest sense of humor. The greatest laugh. He was the kindest, kindest person," said Dietz. "He touched so many people. Everyone loved him." The 20-year-old was killed Monday night on the Michigan State campus along with 19 year-old Arielle Diamond Anderson and Alexandria Verner.

Five others were hurt.

RELATED: Michigan State University mourns loss of 3 students killed in shooting

"It's terrifying to think anyone at anytime, at any place — this could happen to anyone. This could happen here. The doors are unlocked here sometimes," said Dietz.

The situation has students on college campuses in the Indianapolis area on edge.

"I feel like I have to constantly let friends and family know where I am. Whether I am leaving campus, going into campus — I feel like I have to make loved ones aware of where I am just in case anything happens," said Sarah Montanez.

"It's very unfortunate. I actually feel unsafe around campus, especially at night. That shouldn't be a fear between all of us here. I feel things need to change immediately," said Dorrian Smith.

MSU sent out a run, hide, fight memo to students during the active shooter situation.

It's a protocol Indiana University also uses.

"We have to prepare for every situation. You might evacuate and run away immediately, you may have to hide and shelter in place and you also at very last resort may have to fight," said IU Bloomington Police Chief Jill Lees.

Lees says officers are trained for these situations.

For most universities, alerts are sent to student's phones and on social media.

Butler University tells WRTV it has a notification system in place called the Dawg Alert.

In the case of an active shooter, Butler says it would tell everyone to shelter in place.

"We have a crisis management team, crisis communications team, and emergency operations team in place and conduct table top exercises to ensure everyone knows their role as it pertains to our crisis plans. Last summer, representatives from IMPD and IFD visited campus to lead us in more extensive training and exercises," a Butler spokesperson told WRTV.

Purdue University uses digital billboards, texts and more for alerts.

Martin University says it remains on high alert at all times.

Students say they appreciate the alerts, but still feel like more needs to be done.

"You just never know. I don't know if anything is going to happen to me today and that's unfortunate to think about, but that's just the way it is in 2023," said Smith.

The students say their thoughts and prayers are with the families and students at MSU.

"We love you Brian. We are all thinking about him," said Dietz.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Lansing, MI newsLocal East Lansing, MI
Michigan State Police officer talks safety after mass shooting at MSU
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
1 student still in critical condition following Michigan State shooting
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Whitmer writes special tributes honoring those who responded to MSU shooting
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect in Michigan hit-and-run returned to US
Oakland Charter Township, MI1 day ago
Police investigating mom & son's double-murder in Battle Creek
Battle Creek, MI21 hours ago
Lowell, Rockford, Martin/Climax-Scotts wrestling advance to state semifinals
Lowell, MI1 day ago
Lowell wins their 10th straight wrestling state championship
Lowell, MI9 hours ago
Two Flint men sentenced for illegally purchasing firearms
Flint, MI2 days ago
One hospitalized following hotel shooting
Kentwood, MI1 day ago
Battle Creek firefighters respond to accidental house fire
Battle Creek, MI1 day ago
Battle Creek police: Man who walked away from hospital found safe
Battle Creek, MI3 days ago
More than 600,000 without power in Michigan after ice storm
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Lansing street gang leader sentenced to 12 years in prison
Lansing, MI3 days ago
83-year-old woman dies after fire at assisted care facility
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Grand Rapids man killed in crash on M-6
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Barry Co. deputies investigating deadly crash
Vermontville, MI13 hours ago
2 burglaries at cannabis stores in Lowell
Lowell, MI19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy