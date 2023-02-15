Open in App
East Lansing, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Memorials spread across East Lansing in honor of the lives lost at MSU

By Peter Maxwell,

11 days ago
The memorial at the Sparty Statue continues to grow as students, alumni, and members of the community come together to pay their respects to their classmates who lost their lives.

"We pause in this moment to turn our thoughts to those struggling to recover from their wounds and offer thanks to the Sparrow doctors and nurses who at this hour are working to comfort and to heal," MSU's interim president said in a Youtube video.

Vigils have been taking place around East Lansing. They're somber—filled with many faculty, students, and staff trying to find a way to cope with this tragedy.

"It’s really surreal and it’s hard to feel so unsafe in a place that is your safe space, especially like the union and these halls where we go to class,” MSU student Grace Hamerski said.

“It definitely takes time. Take a lot of healing time," Lexie Gregory adds. "Mental health is definitely going to be affected by this, with a lot of people.”

Last night at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, a small gathering of students came in to reflect on and remember those who lost their lives way too soon.

"I wasn't sure if I should be sitting there thinking about it all day or if I should try not think about it," MSU student Adam Guilana said. "It was hard but I couldn't help it."

St John's Catholic Church and Student Center have opened their doors to students and those impacted by Monday night's tragedy. They held an adoration and a mass for the victims.

