Several Baltimore City Public Schools going virtual due to water damage

Several schools are shifting to virtual learning Wednesday and Thursday because of water damage in Baltimore.

The city says a busted pipe is to blame. It affects the entire complex where Harlem Park Elementary/Middle school is located. This includes Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts, Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West and Career Academy.

All athletics will be relocated for now. There will also be no school on Friday.

Students can get meals Wednesday and Thursday from the city school's food truck. It will be parked by the front door of Harlem Park from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.