Open in App
Baltimore, MD
See more from this location?
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Several Baltimore City Public Schools going virtual due to water damage

By WMAR Staff,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0Yh8_0ko2QEMa00

Several schools are shifting to virtual learning Wednesday and Thursday because of water damage in Baltimore.

The city says a busted pipe is to blame. It affects the entire complex where Harlem Park Elementary/Middle school is located. This includes Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts, Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West and Career Academy.

All athletics will be relocated for now. There will also be no school on Friday.

Students can get meals Wednesday and Thursday from the city school's food truck. It will be parked by the front door of Harlem Park from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Baltimore, MD newsLocal Baltimore, MD
School board delays vote to renew Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys charter
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Fate of Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys charter to be decided
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
State Center COVID testing, vaccine site in Baltimore closing Saturday
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Community shows up to voice concerns about proposed Quarry project
White Marsh, MD1 day ago
Baltimore City Fire fighter injured in historic mansion fire Friday
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Feds approve City's $2 million request to fund 'Highway to Nowhere' study
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Protesters call for Howard County auditor to be fired
Columbia, MD2 days ago
Maryland State Fire Marshals investigate suspicious package in Harford County
Abingdon, MD2 days ago
Three alarm fire at historic Sellers Mansion in West Baltimore
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Muralist creates a vibrant view for East Baltimore community center
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
One person is dead following a two-alarm row home fire in East Baltimore
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Renovations coming to Edmondson Village Shopping Plaza
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Baltimore County leaders walk downtown Towson amid recent violence
Towson, MD3 days ago
Everyday Heroes: Mrs. Clark's Third Grade Class, Boys' Latin
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Baltimore City high school student dies in shooting near Towson Circle
Baltimore, MD5 days ago
Driver flees after striking, killing Elkton woman crossing the street
Elkton, MD1 day ago
Catonsville High student sentenced for 2022 shooting on campus parking lot
Catonsville, MD3 days ago
Step-father accused of killing step-son over parking dispute in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MD1 day ago
Third suspect arrested in connection to murder of Amare Burrus
Baltimore, MD19 hours ago
BPD close one homicide case, while looking to ID suspects in another
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Police: Suspect removes Ring camera after firing two shots into a building
Annapolis, MD18 hours ago
Officials investigate two fatal fires in Carroll County
Westminster, MD5 days ago
Man offered plea deal for 2021 murder of brother, sister in-law in Ellicott City
Ellicott City, MD2 days ago
Evolution of the Park Heights Strut
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Instagram photo helps land Baltimore killer behind bars for life
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Police: Parking dispute leads to shooting in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MD3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy