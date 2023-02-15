Owens Corning: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $124 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toledo, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $2.49 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.34 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.24 billion, or $12.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.76 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OC