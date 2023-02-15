Jackie Chan’s ‘Ride On’ Saddles up Stable-Full of Sales Deals for Golden Network

Hong Kong-based sales agency Golden Network Asia has amassed a large collection of advanced sales on upcoming Jackie Chan -starring film “ Ride On .”

The film , pitched as an action dramedy and one in which Chan pays homage to old-school stunt men , has recently been given an April 7 release date in mainland China. The date also mark’s the star’s 69th birthday.

The film has already been licensed to: Well Go USA for North America; Plaion Pictures for Germany; Eagle Pictures for Italy; SPI International for Eastern Europe, Benelux and Israel; AN Media for CIS; ATV for Turkey; Phars Film for Middle East; Twin Co. for Japan; Contents Panda for South Korea; Shanghai Pictures for Malaysia; Shaw Renters for Singapore; Eagle International for Taiwan and worldwide Airline; Prima Cinema for Indonesia; Pioneer Films for the Philippines and Indo Overseas Film for India.

Chan stars as a washed-up stuntman who can barely make ends meet, let alone take care of his beloved stunt horse, Red Hare. The man reluctantly seeks help from his estranged daughter and her lawyer boyfriend when notified that the horse may be auctioned off to cover his debts. Unexpectedly, the stuntman and the horse become overnight media sensations when their real-life fight with debt collectors goes viral. That earns the stuntman a second chance to choose between his movie career and his family.

The film also stars Liu Haocun, arguably China’s biggest breakout star of the past three years, following her roles in Zhang Yimou’s “Cliff Walkers” and 2020 smash hit “A Little Red Flower,” and Kevin Guo (aka Guo Qilin). Guo is a second-generation comedian who stood out as a delivery boy who saves an abandoned canine from dog-catchers in director Larry Yang’s “Adoring.”

Yang has become one of China’s most bankable filmmakers, having previously pleased critics with his 2015 rural drama “Mountain Cry” and then earned over $100 million at the box office with 2019 title “Adoring,” about six couples and their pets.

“The story of a man and a horse depending on each other is really interesting. Moreover, the character Jackie plays this time is more down-to-earth than we’ve seen in his previous movies,” said Yang in a statement.

Golden Network’s sakes chief Clarence Tang cannot be at the Berlin Film Festival ’s European Film Market and will participate in online meetings instead. However, Tang expects to be operating normally at next month’s Filmart.