Cornelius, NC
FOX8 News

New Madalina Cojocari photo released amid search by Cornelius PD

By Matthew Memrick,

11 days ago

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cornelius Police released a new photo of a missing 11-year-old girl on Tuesday.

Also, authorities also conducted another search of Madalina Cojocari’s house the same day. Neighbors told Queen City News that they saw several investigators and a police dog on the property.

Madalina’s mother ‘hindered investigation;’ ‘Begrudgingly’ reported her missing, officials say

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools video last caught Cojocari on Nov. 21, 2022, exiting her school bus. It’s been 85 days since she was last seen. The girls parents, Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter are in jail for failure to report a missing child.

Cornelius Police learned of Cojocari’s disappearance on Dec. 15, 2022.

Authorities are asking the public for help in finding the girl. They’re asking people to call 704-892-7773 for tips.

Cornelius Police, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are working on many leads to bringing Madalina Cojocari home.

