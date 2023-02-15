North Carolina Valentine’s Day project leads to tears and bittersweet memories

As she approached the stranger at the door, tears welled up in Arrington’s eyes.
“Yes, you may hug me,” Linson says. “I’m just here to share some love with you.”
Arrington’s husband, Tom, died of lung disease on Jan. 8.
“And I miss him!” she said to Linson. “I don’t want to cry. I’ve cried a lot.”
“I know, but this is for you,” Linson replied, holding up the bouquet she brought for Arrington.
“It’s beautiful,” Arrington said.
“She was having a hard day,” Linson explained later. “And then some bring some joy to her, and lighten her load, and then to just lift her spirits.”
Multiply that moment by hundreds.
Greenville, S.C. resident Susanna Shimp participated as a volunteer with her two kids this year.
“I’m remarried, but I still consider myself a widow,” says Shimp. “And I think receiving a bouquet unexpectedly on a day that lots of people are talking about love and all that, and you’re missing that… that pain and grief, (the bouquet) really means a lot.”
“We want other women to feel loved,” says fellow volunteer Andrea Todd, delivering bouquets for the third year. “I have a husband, and I get flowers every Valentine’s Day, and I cannot believe how lonely it would be on Valentine’s Day, especially if you don’t have another significant other,” Todd said.
Project involves 800 widows
Volunteers delivered 125 bouquets to widows nominated by friends online when the project started. The project is now in year three, and the tally is 800. The community contributed more than $35,000 to the effort. Along with flowers, the Valentine’s Day Widow Outreach Project delivered wine and other items donated by local businesses.
“Well, there’s so many people impacted by this. The widows are so dumbfounded when they open the door. ‘What?’… so confused, “says Manning.
For folks like Arrington, the Valentine’s Day memories of her husband are bittersweet.
“I was sitting there just now, thinking… I know (Tom) would’ve gotten me flowers — he never forgot,” she said.
And for widows who receive a bouquet, there’s comfort in knowing just how many people care.
