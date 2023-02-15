Pickup truck driver killed in crash near Hartsville, highway patrol says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver died late Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash near Hartsville, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 5 p.m. on Bay Road near Westwinds Drive about 2.6 miles southwest of Hartsville, SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller said.

The driver was the only person in the 2020 Chevrolet pickup, which was traveling east when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree, Miller said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13 . Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here .

