Open in App
Hartsville, SC
See more from this location?
WBTW News13

Pickup truck driver killed in crash near Hartsville, highway patrol says

By Dennis Bright,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hax7f_0ko2L9MD00

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver died late Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash near Hartsville, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 5 p.m. on Bay Road near Westwinds Drive about 2.6 miles southwest of Hartsville, SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller said.

The driver was the only person in the 2020 Chevrolet pickup, which was traveling east when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree, Miller said.

No additional information was immediately available.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates.

* * *

Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13 . Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here .

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Double-murder trial continues in Marion County for Myrtle Beach man
Myrtle Beach, SC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Person hit, killed by car Wednesday in Florence
Florence, SC2 days ago
Police: Florence pedestrian struck by ‘at least 1 car’ dies at hospital
Florence, SC2 days ago
Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Scotland County woman
Laurinburg, NC17 hours ago
New first responder memorial opens in downtown Florence
Florence, SC1 day ago
Monroe man charged in Nov. Hamlet shooting
Hamlet, NC1 day ago
Arrest made after car chase
Laurinburg, NC3 days ago
Former Pee Dee area cop charged by SLED
Darlington, SC2 days ago
Florence chamber hosts breakfast to discuss public safety with community
Florence, SC1 day ago
Two women dead in Bishopville, alleged arsonist charged with murder and kidnapping
Bishopville, SC1 day ago
Charges to come after search warrant
Laurinburg, NC2 days ago
Man arrested for murder after investigation found women didn't die in fires where bodies were found
Bishopville, SC1 day ago
Jejuancey Harrington found guilty on all charges in Bennettsville double murder trial
Bennettsville, SC1 day ago
Sumter child inspired by slasher film threatens classmates and teacher with knife
Sumter, SC2 days ago
South Carolina woman attempted to have 6 pounds of cocaine delivered to her home
Kershaw, SC5 days ago
Florence crash near flea market impacts traffic, car debris scattered on road
Florence, SC7 days ago
Cigarette DNA ties suspect to Bennettsville girl's death
Bennettsville, SC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy