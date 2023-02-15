Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline Conducts Alleghany County Town Hall

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline reported about problems in Washington D.C. to a gathering at the Family Tree T’s Café in Low Moor on Mon., Feb. 13, before conducting a question and answer session.

Cline serves on the Judiciary Committee chaired by Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio.

“We have rule changes that have been put in place that will guarantee that Republican voices will be heard,” Cline assured his constituents.

He continued, “We have a single purpose rule in D.C. now like we had in Richmond, and that’s good.”

Cline explained that for two years the Democrats controlled all three branches of government and that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would get bills passed and sent to the U.S. Senate, ones that had earmarks that authorized other items or actions to be taken besides what the bill was advertised to be.

The single purpose rule now prevents earmarks from being added to bills, preventing pork barrel projects from being attached to a bill.

Cline noted that while the Republicans have a narrow 10 seat advantage in the House of Representatives, it only takes five Republicans to stop a bill from moving forward, and he expressed hope that more moderates in the U.S. Senate such as Joe Manchin will work with Republicans moving forward.

He warned against liberalism and radical policies that will allow North Koreans, Chinese and other foreign nationals to vote in D.C. elections where the crime rate has skyrocketed in recent years.

Cline shared with the group that a female congresswoman was attacked in an elevator in D.C. a few days ago but escaped injury by throwing a hot cup of coffee onto her assailant.

The attack Cline was referring to occurred early in Feb. in a D.C. apartment building where the assailant entered an elevator and punched Representative Angie Craig from Minnesota in the face before he grabbed her by the neck. She escaped by using her hot coffee as a defensive weapon.

Listing a litany of national problems from the Southern Border being overrun by illegal immigrants from some 150 countries because of President Biden reversing Trump’s “Stay in Mexico Policy” to the energy crisis that has gasoline prices soaring at the pumps again, Cline spoke for more than an hour before taking questions from the group seated at the dining room table where Cline sipped from a cup of coffee during the presentation he made while standing.

Cline said, “I sponsored legislation that will restore “Title 42” to require immigrants to wait in Mexico.”

“I’ve been to the border (Southern Border) twice, and I believe that we should be able to use our military in conjunction with Mexico to prevent the cartels from conducting their illegal actions.”

Cline continued, “The current administration is not putting up the wall, and we have millions of dollars of materials there that have been bought and paid for but are not being used.”

He raised the question, “Why can’t Mexico give the immigrants asylum?”

Cline stressed that inflation is one of the greatest problems facing the nation.

He cited the soaring prices of eggs and bacon before quipping, “Biden doesn’t have to buy eggs and bacon.”

As for Biden’s policy concerning fossil fuels, Cline pointed to the President’s recent “State of the Union Speech” (Biden remarked during his speech that oil would be needed for another 10 years) and stated that it was Biden’s own energy policy that has stopped drilling on public lands and embrangled regulations on oil exploration to the point that there is far too much red tape to encourage investors to drill or build new oil refineries.

“Rubber is still made from oil, and oil is needed for many other byproducts,” Cline observed.

As for President Biden’s “State of the Union Speech,” Cline remarked, “It was a ridiculous “State of the Union” address.”

He added, “When Joe lies to our face that we (Republicans) want to end social security and Medicare, he would rather score political points than be honest with the American people.”

Cline noted that the Commonwealth of Virginia is split politically in that Western Virginia is represented mostly by Republicans while Eastern Virginia and the I-95 corridor are mainly controlled by Democrats.

He pointed out that in the U.S. Congress, Virginia’s delegation is very mixed between Republicans and Democrats.

Cline noted that he is serving on the Judiciary Committee chaired by Jordan, and that the stonewalling they face will be met by the power of some extra tools Jordan has in his toolbox to bring out the truth in the near future.

As for China, Cline said, “We continue to see China poke and prod in practicing espionage.”

He voiced his opinion that school children should be protected against the ideology of Wokeism, and he concluded that the children should be educated, not indoctrinated.

Cline, a graduate of Lexington High School who became a lawyer and is serving his second term in the U.S. House of Representatives, shared the Republicans’ strategy, “We are going to be leveraging the power of the purse to bring about change.”

After Cline finished his presentation, he fielded a series of questions from veterans, environmentalists and citizens concerned with national, international and local issues such as the lack of broadband service in some parts of Alleghany County.

On each issue raised, Cline promised to find information and report back to each person who raised an issue, asked for help or made an inquiry.

