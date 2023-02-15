MSU shooting victims were from Metro Detroit

The MSU community is grieving while piecing together circumstances of the mass shooting on campus that left three students dead and five injured.

The latest: All three students were from Metro Detroit.

Sophomore Brian Fraser played lacrosse at Grosse Pointe South High School, the Detroit News reports .

Junior Alexandria Verner was a 2020 Clawson High School graduate.

Sophomore Arielle Anderson of Harper Woods graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School and wanted to be a pediatric doctor, according to the Free Press .

The five injured students remained hospitalized yesterday.

What happened: Police got the first call about the Berkey Hall shooting shortly before 8:30pm Monday. While police arrived, more reports came in about shots fired at the nearby MSU Union.

The shooting terrorized campus for hours as students were told to shelter in place until 1am.

The Landshark Bar & Grill locked down after news of the shooting spread. Trivia night bar service was switched to water, coffee and snacks and the TVs went from sports to the local news, the Free Press reports .

Police found the suspected shooter — Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43 — about 11:35pm Monday in Lansing based on a caller's tip. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

Between the lines: Police are interviewing witnesses and investigating McRae's background.

He was arrested in Lansing on a gun-related charge in 2019, the Free Press reports , but police say he has no ties to MSU.

What they're saying: "We have absolutely no idea what the motive was at this point," Chris Rozman, an interim deputy chief of the campus police, said at a news conference Tuesday.

State of play: MSU classes have been canceled for the rest of the week and are scheduled to resume Monday.

The men's basketball game scheduled for tonight at the Breslin Center is postponed .

What's next: Democratic lawmakers said Tuesday there's finally hope the Legislature will act on bills to curb gun violence under the slim Democratic majority.