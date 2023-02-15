84% of Atlanta flights were on-time in 2022

Data: BLS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios
More than four out of every five U.S. domestic flights departed on time in November 2022, per the latest Bureau of Transportation Statistics data.
Driving the news: Hartsfield-Jackson's on-time flight share outpaced the national average for almost all of last year, except around early July — when Delta and other airlines struggled to match capacity to post-pandemic travel demand.
Zoom in: Still, Delta touted a two-time ranking as the "most on-time North American airline" in 2022 by Cirium, an aviation analytics company.
- Of Delta’s more than 1 million flights in 2022, Cirium found nearly 84% were on-time.
Of note: Delta yesterday released about half a billion dollars in profit-sharing to its employees — the largest payout since the start of the pandemic.
The big picture: Airlines broadly performed admirably throughout the fall of 2022, with on-time departure rates at or above 80% between September and November.
Zoom out: Across the cities with Axios Local newsrooms, the Washington, D.C. area's Dulles International Airport had the best on-time performance in November 2022, at 88%. Denver had the lowest, at 76%.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove a reference to the number of cities with Axios Local newsrooms.
