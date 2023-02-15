84% of Atlanta flights were on-time in 2022

Data: BLS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

More than four out of every five U.S. domestic flights departed on time in November 2022, per the latest Bureau of Transportation Statistics data.

That's up from last summer when staff shortages and foul weather combined to muck up the complex, interconnected web that is the air travel system.

Driving the news: Hartsfield-Jackson's on-time flight share outpaced the national average for almost all of last year, except around early July — when Delta and other airlines struggled to match capacity to post-pandemic travel demand.

Zoom in: Still, Delta touted a two-time ranking as the "most on-time North American airline" in 2022 by Cirium, an aviation analytics company.

Of Delta’s more than 1 million flights in 2022, Cirium found nearly 84% were on-time.

Of note: Delta yesterday released about half a billion dollars in profit-sharing to its employees — the largest payout since the start of the pandemic.

The big picture: Airlines broadly performed admirably throughout the fall of 2022, with on-time departure rates at or above 80% between September and November.

Zoom out: Across the cities with Axios Local newsrooms, the Washington, D.C. area's Dulles International Airport had the best on-time performance in November 2022, at 88%. Denver had the lowest, at 76%.

