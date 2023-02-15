Atlanta vs. Nashville: Pizza edition

Data: Axios survey; Bracket: Jacque Schrag/Axios

We did it, friends.

Driving the news: Atlanta defeated Charlotte Tuesday in the incredibly high-profile Axios Local pizza bracket.

Next up: Nashville. And we need you to vote again .

What's happening: We, too, did not know Nashville even had pizza.

Anyways, here's the deal. Nashville is trying to play the "underdog" card.

Tuesday, Axios Nashville called itself a "Cinderella pizza story for the ages."

🙄 Seriously? We can't let them get away with this.

The bottom line: Stay in your Bachelorette party lane, Nashville. You're good at tractor party buses . We like your chicken. We like your music.

But we have no use for your pizza, good night.

🚨 Keep up our winning streak and vote by 3pm Wednesday!