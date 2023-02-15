New Columbus Zoo lab tests for deadly elephant virus

When Beco the Asian elephant started acting sick last summer, Columbus Zoo staff had to drive seven hours with a blood sample to officially diagnose the problem.
- At the time, The Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., was the nearest place capable of detecting elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus (EEHV) — a swift, deadly virus that killed Beco just 52 hours later despite aggressive treatments.
Why it matters: EEHV is the leading cause of death among North America's Asian elephants, an endangered species, per the Association of Zoos and Aquariums . The hemorrhagic disease caused by the virus is especially lethal for calves, which can devastate breeding programs.
- Columbus recently launched its own EEHV lab with support from The Smithsonian, making it just one of four U.S. zoological parks capable of testing for it on-site (the others are zoos in St. Louis and Oklahoma City and a private facility in Florida).
How it works: Elephants are trained for blood draws and providing weekly samples from inside their trunks — the latter accomplished by first teaching them to blow into a harmonica for treats, zookeeper Chris Killilea tells Axios.
- Keepers squirt a saline solution inside a nostril, and then the elephant blows the snot mixture into a plastic bag attached to a collection vial.
- It's similar to humans swabbing for COVID-19, but a little messier.
- Then, a veterinary technician inside a lab in the zoo's health center breaks down the samples and uses PCR tests to search for viral DNA.
- If blood is positive, that indicates active infection, and staff must act quickly.
- But many elephants, including Columbus', have been exposed to EEHV and developed antibodies. It's latent in their bodies, but sometimes sheds from their trunks.
Veterinary technician Dan Wallon prepares a nasal sample for testing in the zoo's EEHV lab.
What's next: Much is still not known about EEHV, including why it only makes some elephants sick and exactly how it's transmitted, senior zoo veterinarian Priya Bapodra-Villaverde tells Axios.
- While an in-house lab likely wouldn't have saved 13-year-old Beco, zoo staff hope it could lead to better understanding of the virus and save other elephants.
What they're saying: "Even with aggressive treatment, this is a tough disease — and without it, there are no survivors," Dan Wallon, the lab's vet tech, tells Axios.
What we're watching: Institutions across the world are working to develop an EEHV vaccine and data collected in Columbus could contribute to that cause, Bapodra-Villaverde says.
🐘 Go deeper: Watch video clips of how the testing works
Frankie and his mom, Phoebe, explore the elephant yard with his "aunties" Rudy and Sunny.
