In photos: Black History in the nation's capital

By Russell Contreras,

11 days ago

Black Americans have always lived in Washington, D.C. They'd also come to the nation's capital to demand civil rights, equal treatment, and promises outlined in the Constitution.

Through the lens: These photos show the role Washington played in Black history from the time when formerly enslaved people came to meet presidents to moments of triumph.

Dinner at the White House with President Teddy Roosevelt and Booker T. Washington, Oct. 17th, 1901.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CRQnZ_0ko2Dy8L00
Photo: David J. & Janice L. Frent/Corbis via Getty Images

More than 3,000 Black demonstrators, carrying signs urging a stop to lynching, join a protest on the streets of Washington, D.C., on June 24, 1922.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aUOM_0ko2Dy8L00 Photo: Bettmann Archives via Getty Images

Singer and actor Paul Robeson stands before the statue of Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial, where he later read the Emancipation Proclamation, on Sept. 24, 1946.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQsFF_0ko2Dy8L00 Photo: Bettmann Archives via Getty Images

President John F. Kennedy signs a bill making abolitionist Frederick Douglass' D.C. home a part of the National Capital Parks system and a national monument.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QU256_0ko2Dy8L00
Kennedy shaking hands with civil rights activist Rosa Slade Gragg after he signed the bill she had championed to preserve the Douglass home. Photo: Bettmann Archives via Getty Images

Richard Perry Loving, a white construction worker, and his wife, Mildred, in Washington, D.C., after the Supreme Court overturned state laws banning interracial marriages, June 12, 1967. The Lovings were plaintiffs in the landmark case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122rIh_0ko2Dy8L00
Photo: Bettmann Archives via Getty Images

A Negro League game between the home team Homestead Grays versus the New York Black Yankees at Griffith Stadium, Washington D.C., 1940. Running to first is Hall of Famer Buck Leonard. The first baseman is James Stark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1cth_0ko2Dy8L00 Photo: Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images

Women from North Carolina, including civil rights leader Mary McLeod Bethune, at a meeting of the National Council of Negro Women, Washington D.C., October 1949.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PROqi_0ko2Dy8L00 Photo: Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images

Smoke from the riots in Washington, D.C., following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., April 1968.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PY99x_0ko2Dy8L00
Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

U.S. Rep. Barbara Jordan (D-Texas) delivers her opening remarks on July 25, 1974, during the House Judiciary Committee's hearings on the impeachment of President Richard Nixon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qo7U7_0ko2Dy8L00 Photo: Bettmann Archives via Getty Images

Washington quarterback Doug Williams turns to handoff to a running back against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFC Championship Game, Jan. 17, 1988, at RFK Stadium. Williams would become the first Black QB to win a Super Bowl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T65ua_0ko2Dy8L00 Photo: Focus on Sport/Getty Images
