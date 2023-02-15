Immokalee High School graduate among Michigan State University shooting victims

Fox 4 has confirmed, one of the victims shot at Michigan State University on Monday is from right here in Southwest Florida.

The sister of Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez tells us she is one of the five people who was shot and critically injured.

Right now, she's in the hospital.

Huapilla-Perez is on Collier County Schools website for the commencement of Immokalee High School's Class of 2020.

Her sister, Selena Huapilla-Perez, says Guadalupe is now a junior at Michigan State University majoring in Hospitality Business.

On Monday evening, Investigators say a 43-year-old man walked onto the MSU campus and opened fire in two locations, killing three students and injuring five others, including Huapilla-Perez.

Fox 4's Nadeen Yanes talked with Ed Tille, MSU's Director of Multicultural Business Affairs, and says he knows Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez and he and the Spartan family are praying she pulls through.

We reached out to her family and there is a gofundme page set up for her recovery and the family travel expenses.

Her sister writes on the page, doctors tell us that even in improving conditions, the process for a full recovery will take months of care and rehabilitation.

Immokalee High Principal Clara Calderon shared the following message with staff on Wednesday.

Staff,



We have a large number of migrant students that attend Michigan State University through the C.A.M.P. Program. Guadalupe “Lupita” Huapilla is a graduate of IHS Class of 2020.



I was able to speak with her sister yesterday and was advised that Lupita had undergone several operations and is currently in stable condition. Please keep her and her family in your prayers.





Immokalee High Principal Clara Calderon