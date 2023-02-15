Open in App
Kenosha County, WI
TMJ4 News

Winter Storm Warning to go into effect at 9 a.m. for SE Wisconsin

By Brian Niznansky,

11 days ago
***A WINTER STORM WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR KENOSHA, RACINE, OZAUKEE, AND MILWAUKEE COUNTIES FROM 9 A.M. UNTIL 9 P.M. THURSDAY, AND FOR WASHINGTON, WALWORTH, WAUKESHA, AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES FROM 9 A.M. UNTIL 7 P.M. THURSDAY. 4-6" OF SNOW, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. DANGEROUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY.***

**A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR DODGE AND FOND DU LAC COUNTIES FROM 9 A.M. UNTIL 6 P.M. THURSDAY, AND FOR SHEBOYGAN COUNTY FROM 9 A.M. TO 9 P.M.**

Besides strong winds and cloudy skies, tonight will be the calm before the storm. Winds will continue to gust up to 30 mph through the night. Lows temperatures fall into the 20s.

Snow moves in after 8 a.m. tomorrow morning and will continue through the day. Heavy snow is possible into the afternoon, especially lakeside. Most of southeast Wisconsin is in line for 4-6" of snow, but as much as 8" is possible lakeside from Milwaukee to Kenosha. Lighter amounts can be expected farther northwest.

TONIGHT :
Cloudy and Breezy
Low: 28
Wind: W 10-20 mph

THURSDAY :
Snow, Heavy at Times, Blowing Snow. 4-6" Most of SE Wisconsin. Higher possible lakeside, and Less Northwest.
High: 32
Wind: NE 15-25 mph

FRIDAY:
Mostly Sunny
High: 27

SATURDAY:
Partly Cloudy
High: 38

SUNDAY:
Partly Cloudy and Mild
High: 41

