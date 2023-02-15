Copycat Crime: Hollywood's Violence Obsession

Soft-on-crime policies and defunding police rightfully get most of the blame for the continued rise in violent crime , and especially rising youth crime . But another culprit does not get enough attention: Hollywood's glamorization of violence, crime and serial killers. There is a glut of shows and films on television, streaming services and in movie theaters about famous criminals, murders and notorious killers. Case in point: the Netflix series on serial killer/cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer led to some people dressing up as Dahmer for Halloween last year, and a teen trying to copy one of Dahmer's killings.

The argument can be made that Hollywood is just giving the public what it wants, as these shows, podcasts and movies about violent crimes and criminals have proven very popular. "On some level, people are just fascinated by the human element of how far human beings can go in order to harm each other," says Alex del Carmen , criminologist at Tarleton State University.

While most people can watch a crime drama or documentary about a killer without becoming sympathetic or inspired by the subject matter, those lines are being blurred in the digital/streaming age. "Social media and streaming now allow people to go back to crimes that were infamous, and they fantasize about replicating those crimes or getting the same type of attention that those individuals had," says del Carmen. "The ability of being able to see these things happen in real time has taken it to a different level, and has become to some degree masochistic and even degenerate from the standpoint of those watching."

Beyond Hollywood, the news media also has a responsibility to avoid sensationalizing violent criminals or mass killings. To that end, a growing number of outlets have adopted a policy of not publicizing the names of mass killers. "I think that is a great policy," del Carmen tells KTRH. "We remember the victims and not the bad guys, so that we don't give inspiration for people to copycat those crimes."