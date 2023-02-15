Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Valders 68, Roncalli 50

MANITOWOC - Jackson Olson and Cole Hove combined for 43 points to lead the Vikings to the win over the Jets.

Olson finished with 24 points while Hove had 19. Trey Schneider added 10 points.

Deacon Gray led Roncalli with 17 points.

Valders 33 35 - 68

Roncalli 14 36 - 50

Valders: Schneider 10, Hove 19, Sabel 3, Young 6, Fisher 3, Behnke 3, Olson 24. 3-pt: Sabel, Young 2, Fisher, Behnke, Olson. FT: 10-15. Fouls: 13.

Roncalli: Stockton 3, Gray 17, Yanda 6, Otte 8, Bonin 2, Kubsch 7, Cowley 5, Chalupny 2. 3-pt: Stockton, Gray 3, Kubsch, Cowley. FT: 4-9. Fouls: 19.

Pulaski 60, Manitowoc 45

PULASKI - Derek Shaw scored 22 points as the Red Raiders started fast and held off the Ships the rest of the way in a Fox River Classic Conference matchup.

Brady Wotruba added 18 points and Colin Schultz 10 for Pulaski.

The Red Raiders took a 32-15 lead at the half.

Brayden Kennedy paced Manitowoc with 18 points.

Manitowoc 15 30 - 45

Pulaski 32 28 - 60

Manitowoc: Wollersheim 6, Blochen 6, Nenahlo 2, Lettenberger 3, Peterson 9, Kennedy 18, Krall 1. 3-pt: Blochen, Lettenberger, Kennedy 3. FT: 10-16. Fouls: 16.

Pulaski: Shaw 22, Schultz 10, Brady Wotruba 18, Robaidek 3, Gerth 1, Schmidt 2, Dorn 4. 3-pt: Shaw 4, Schultz 2, Brady Wotruba. FT: 13-15. Fouls: 14.

Notre Dame 69, Sheboygan South 56

SHEBOYGAN - The Tritons defeated the Redwings to improve to 13-9 overall.

Emmett Lawton scored a game-high 24 points to lead Notre Dame and Andrew Rader added 10 for the Tritons.

Aiden Nienhuis led Sheboygan South with 16 points while Matt Leonhard followed with 12 for the Redwings.

Notre Dame: Lawton 24, Rader 10, Guyette 9, Wall-Atim 8, Weber 7, May 6, Augustine 4, Smith 1. 3-pt: Lawton 2, May 2. FT: 15-20. Fouls: 17.

Sheboygan South: Nienhuis 16, Leonhard 12, Justus 9, Glaven 5, Groh 5, Miller 4, Petermann 3, Adamavich 2. 3-pt: Nienhuis 3, Justus, Glaven, Groh. FT: 14-22. Fouls: 18.

Sheboygan Lutheran 63, Cedar Grove-Belgium 62

SHEBOYGAN - Tony Schmitz scored 18 points, including the game-winner, as the Crusaders tipped the Rockets in Big East Conference-South action.

Andrew Krueger led Sheboygan Lutheran with 24 points, hitting five 3-pointers, while Jake Thomas added 16 pionts.

Mason Navis and Parker Knight scored 14 points apiece and Cade Borden added 12 to power Cedar Grove-Belgium.

The game was close throughout, with the Crusaders taking a 34-33 halftime advantage.

The Rockets held a one-point lead with time winding down, but Schmitz drained the game-winner.

Cedar Grove-Belgium 33 29 - 62

Sheboygan Lutheran 34 29 - 63

Cedar Grove-Belgium: Halleman 3, Navis 14, Peiffer 2, Knight 14, Aponte 8, Borden 12, Gulke 9. 3-pt: Halleman, Navis 4, Knight, Borden. FT: 8-10. Fouls: 18.

Sheboygan Lutheran: Richardson 5, Schmitz 18, Krueger 24, Thomas 16. 3-pt: Krueger 5, Thomas 2. FT: 18-24. Fouls: 13.

Reedsville 49, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 33

ELKHART LAKE - The Panthers, with a strong defensive effort in the second half, held the Resorters to just 10 points in getting the victory.

Zach Dvorachek led Reedsville with 19 points. Camden Dvorachek added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Jacob Ganga and Kean O’Neil led Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Reedsville 22 27 - 49

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 23 10 - 33

Reedsville: Taddy 2, Prochnow 2, Maney 8, Z. Dvorachek 19, C. Dvorachek 16, Ossman 2. 3-pt: Z. Dvorachek 3. FT: 2-5. Fouls: 8.

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah: O’Neil 10, Feldmann 4, Goble 2, Thueks 6, Ganga 11. 3-pt: O’Neil 2. FT: 3-6. Fouls: 6.

St. Mary Catholic 79, Manitowoc Lutheran 47

MANITOWOC - Cole Uhlenbrauck and Fisher Mackenzie scored 22 points apiece to power the Zephyrs to the Big East Conference-North win.

Charlie Nackers added 11 points for St. Mary Catholic.

The Zephyrs started fast and never let up, taking a 49-19 halftime advantage.

Noah Lukasek led the way for the Lancers with 16 points, while Aidan Franzen added 13.

St. Mary Catholic 49 30 - 79

Manitowoc Lutheran 19 28 - 47

St. Mary Catholic: Griffith 7, Fairweather 2, Lynch 2, Ripley 6, Brenn 2, Fields 2, Nackers 11, Uhlenbrauck 22, Mackenzie 22, Berg 3. 3-pt: Griffith, Nackers, Uhlenbrauck 4, Mackenzie 5, Berg. FT: 5-7. Fouls: 15.

Manitowoc Lutheran: Laabs 6, Stanzel 5, Fischer 3, Franzen 13, Zirbel 2, Bennett 2, Lukasec 16. 3-pt: Fischer, Franzen. FT: 5-14. Fouls: 11.

WRESTLING

Division 3

Random Lake sectional

Semifinals

Cedar Grove-Belgium 58, Marshall 21

220: David Soerens CGB won by forfeit. 285: Diego Morales CGB pinned Mikail Alexander-Taylor 1:24. 106: Carsen Voskuil CGB pinned Miles Zimmerman 1:31. 113: Seth Race CGB pinned Karter Stark :56. 120: Vince Knowles CGB won by forfeit. 126: Jesse Burg CGB dec. Tucker Cobb 9-1. 132: Drew Johnson M dec. Owen Race 7-0. 138: Tyler Petersen M won by forfeit. 145: Mason Hoopman CGB pinned Trevor Schlimgen 2:32. 152: Winston Reichle CGB pinned Brayden Klubertanz 3:00. 160: Turner Cobb M won by forfeit. 170: Jonah Banton CGB pinned Christian Franco 1:39. 182: Grant Chadwick M won by forfeit. 195: Jordan Platner CGB won by forfeit.

Random Lake 45, Waterloo 36

220: Michael Upson RL won by forfeit. 285: Diego Brandt RL won by forfeit. 106: Avery Skalitzky W won by forfeit. 113: Chase Koepp RL pinned Brady Ebert 1:18. 120: Dylan Brody RL pinned Owen Koele 3:25. 126: Elijah McChain RL won by forfeit. 132: Jackson Averill RL pinned David Cefalu 3:11. 138: Ryan Sturgill W won by injury default over Seth Smallish. 145: Cole Keller RL dec. Ryan Fugate 14-0. 152: Stone Pomeroy RL tech. fall over Dakota Sturgill 17-2. 160: Trevor Firari W won by forfeit. 170: Ben Ugorji W won by forfeit. 182: Ian Spike W won by forfeit. 195: Andy Carillo W won by forfeit.

Final

Cedar Grove-Belgium 35, Random Lake 33

285: Diego Morales CGB dec. Diego Brandt 3-0. 106: Carsen Voskuil CGB won by forfeit. 113: Chase Koepp RL tech. fall over Seth Race 17-0. 120: Dylan Brody RL pinned Vince Knowles 3:12. 126: Jesse Burg CGB Elijah McChain 12-3. 132: Jackson Averill RL dec. Owen Race 4-1. 138: Seth Smallish RL pinned Gavin Davies 5:54. 145: Mason Hoopman CGB pinned Cole Keller 1:20. 152: Winston Reichle CGB won by forfeit. 160: Stone Pomeroy RL pinned Jackson Foster 1:35. 170: Toren Vandenbush RL dec. Owen Morgan 16-5. 182: Joe Schoeder CGB dec. Elijah Fassbender 12-4. 195: Jordan Platner CGB pinned Holten Golke 3:44. 220: Michael Upson RL dec. Deven Soerens 8-2.

Gillett/Suring sectional

Semifinals

Coleman 65, Reedsville 14

160: Logan Lodel R tech. fall over Jake Cullinane-Maliporte 16-1. 170: Peter Kuchta C pinned Casey Braun 2:32. 182: Adler Strenn R dec. Isaiah Nowak 6-0. 195: West Bieber C won by forfeit. 220: Devin Otto C won by forfeit. 285: Kain Otto C pinned Jade Busse 1:39. 106: Parker Owens C won by forfeit. 113: Sam Schmalz R won by forfeit. 120: John Nowak C won by forfeit. 126: Raymond Lemieux C tech. fall over Tristen Verbeten 15-0. 132: Chase Gruber C pinned Ethyn Sebo 4:35. 138: Brady Gross C pinned Shawn Storzer :52. 145: Cameron Kimmel C won by forfeit. 152: William Bieber C won by forfeit.