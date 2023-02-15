Man walking on highway hit, killed by vehicle in east Fort Worth, police say

A pedestrian walking on a highway in east Fort Worth was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night, Fort Worth police said.

The driver of the vehicle stopped after the accident, but was transported to Baylor, Scott and White Medical Center - Grapevine as a precaution for observation.

The name of the pedestrian had not been released by authorities as of Wednesday morning.

Fort Worth police responded to the major accident just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at Texas 183 and County Line Road..

Officers determined that a passenger vehicle had been eastbound on Texas 183, approaching County Line Road, when it hit and killed a man.

The man had been walking on the shoulder of the highway, but he had moved onto the left lane of the highway, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic investigation unit detectives are investigating the accident.