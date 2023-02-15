Open in App
TheDailyBeast

Trump Thinks These Tweets Prove He’s Not Responsible for Jan. 6 Riot

By Dan Ladden-Hall,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2apdsT_0ko278Mb00
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

With a potentially damaging report about Donald Trump’s election meddling set to be unsealed, the former president on Tuesday released a rambling statement citing “exonerating tweets” that he claimed show he wasn’t culpable for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. In the 10-page document, “A STATEMENT BY PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP ON THE WITCH HUNT OF JANUARY 6th,” Trump highlighted tweets sent on Jan. 6, 2021, in which he called for calm among his followers. “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence!” one reads. Another asks his fans to support Capitol law enforcement. “They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” it says. “It is doubtful that any President has ever been so clear or concise about wanting peace and harmony, and certainly not conflict,” Trump writes in the statement. “My Speech [at the Ellipse], Statements, and Tweets are absolute proof that I acted legally and appropriately in addition to the fact that, as President, I have Complete and Total Immunity.” Trump fails to mention that his speech included him warning followers that “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” or that the election was being “stolen by emboldened radical-left Democrats.”

Read it at Independent

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Dilbert’ Author Invokes Mike Pence to Explain Racist Rant
Cleveland, OH20 hours ago
Trump Rips Fox News’ ‘Woefully Derelict’ Coverage of His East Palestine Visit
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Chicago Mayoral Hopeful Blames Hackers for Offensive ‘Likes’
Chicago, IL14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy