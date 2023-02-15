Open in App
Paramore Rocks Out With ‘Running Out of Time’ on ‘Kimmel’: Watch

By Lars Brandle,

11 days ago

Paramore are back, baby. They’re back with a new album, This Is Time (via Atlantic Records), their first in six years. They’re back (soon) with a major tour. And they’re back on our TV screens.

On Tuesday night (Feb. 14), Hayley Williams, Zac Farro, Taylor York and a backing cast stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live for a performance of “Running Out of Time,” lifted from their sixth and latest album.

Kimmel was a handy warm-up for the reunited pop-punk outfit. They’re all set to hit the road for a global trek in support of the LP, kicking off in South America in early March, followed by a U.K. jaunt in April, and a North American run starting in May.

Along the way, they’ll perform at London’s O2 Arena, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, and hit a set at Bonnaroo in Nashville, TN.

This Is Time is the followup to 2017’s After Laughter , which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart, and is one of the band’s three top 10 appearances, including their self-titled 2013 leader.

This Is Time got away to a fast start in the U.K . It was the leader on the midweek chart, blowing away its nearest competition by 2:1, according to the Official Charts Company.

Watch the late-night performance below.

