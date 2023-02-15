NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Take 'Top-Level' TE?

With injuries plaguing the Washington Commanders tight end position, it may be time to add new blood at the top of the NFL Draft.

On the surface, the Washington Commanders have a solid tight-end group.

Led by Logan Thomas as the starter, and young talents like John Bates, Cole Turner, and Amari Rodgers, it looks like a full room.

But Thomas struggled with injuries throughout the year, playing in 14 games, but struggling to stay healthy even when he was on the field.

And it didn't get much better the further down the depth chart we went.

This is why it makes sense for sites like 33rd Team to mock tight end Michael Mayer to Washington with the 16th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"Michael Mayer is a top-level tight end who will give you production in the passing game and can hold his own in the run game," says 33rd Team. "A well-rounded overall player who does everything well but does not possess elite traits."

Mayer gets a 6.9 grade on his scouting report by the site's scouts , labeling him a rookie with starter potential right out of the gates.

There's been some speculation this offseason about the potential that Washington could move on from their veteran starter.

With Thomas scheduled to earn $8.6 million against the salary cap this coming season, the team could actually save north of $5 million by releasing or trading him.

But Thomas is a fan favorite and leader in the locker room, so doing so would have to come with a succession plan.

That plan, due to a lack of top-level play by backups like Bates, would almost have to come via a first-round pick of Mayer's caliber since no equal or better free-agent options appear to be available in the coming weeks.

The Commanders want to be a run-first ball club, but their tight ends are currently better suited for receiving duties.

Mayer could be a step in the right direction if that direction is indeed creating a more run-focused attack in 2023.

