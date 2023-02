MassLive.com

What Celtics’ Sam Hauser said of game-tying 3-pointer against Bucks to force overtime By Souichi Terada, 11 days ago

By Souichi Terada, 11 days ago

The Celtics needed a 3-pointer with 7.4 seconds left on the clock and down 116-113. The Celtics’ first look to Mike Muscala was covered, so ...