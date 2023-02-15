Ametros Exec and Medicare Set-Aside Expert John Kane elected president of the National Medicare Secondary Payer Network

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 15, 2023--

The National Medicare Secondary Payer Network has elected John P. Kane, AIC, CMSP-F & MSCC as its president. The non-profit association focuses on MSP compliance and Medicare Set-Asides and their impact on workers’ compensation and liability settlements.

Ametros Vice President of Strategy John Kane, AIC, CMSP-F, MSCC has been elected president of the National Medicare Secondary Payer Network (MSPN). (Photo: Business Wire)

Kane, who is the Vice President of Strategy for Ametros, will oversee the organization’s educational, advocacy and partnership initiatives during his one-year term. He also wants to grow and diversify its member and corporate sponsorship base and further strengthen MSPN’s relationship with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and advocate for reasonable reforms.

He brought over 30 years of experience in Medicare matters when he joined Ametros in 2021.

“John’s dedication to the MSP industry and his depth of knowledge is tremendous,” said Ametros CEO Porter Leslie. “His experience and outstanding leadership skills will serve the organization well.”

Kane has been active in MSPN and its predecessor, the National Alliance of Medicare Set-Aside Professionals, for 15 years, most recently serving as its vice president. He is a graduate of Southern Connecticut State University with a degree in Business Administration, Management and Marketing. Kane holds the Associate in Claims (AIC) certification from the Insurance Institute of America and is a certified MSP Professional (CMSP) who also holds the Medicare Set-Aside Consultant Certified (MSCC) designation. Additionally, as an active member of the Medicare Advocacy Recovery Coalition (MARC), he is an instructor in its Certified Medicare Set Aside program.

About Ametros

Ametros is the industry leader in post-settlement medical administration and a trusted partner for thousands of members receiving funds from workers’ compensation and liability settlements. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Ametros may be reached at 877.275.7415 or via www.ametros.com.

