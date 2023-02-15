Ladies and gentlemen, please rise…

Well folks, it’s a tradition at Aitkin High School and it’s a rarity among schools anywhere according to experts in such things. It is the presenting of the colors before every Gobbler game by the Aitkin American Legion and the VFW.

They have been a fixture at Gobbler home games for decades and not many are appreciated as much as this stalwart crew. Oops, I should say several crews as they have expanded a little over the years.

There is a crew that does most of the pre-winter sports and then the others that don’t go south for the winter for the rest of the winter sports season. They are a proud bunch and show up with shoes shined and uniforms spotless and sharp. Many times, like last week, game officials find them and shake their hands and constantly remind them that they never see any other school do what they do.

I try to give them props every year because they are so important to our school’s identity. Jim Blakesley was one of the guys who got this thing started so many years ago and still shows up to be a part of the color guard from time to time. My association with this tradition comes from being friends with the “mayor” of Dam Lake, Lois Hagman. Her husband Willard was a member of the color guard and between those two they kept the schedule and lined up who and what time the members should be there. She was a wonderful woman and took great pride in this unit and its place in Gobbler athletics. Her biggest gripe was when fans failed to remove their headgear before the “National Anthem” so she reminded me when I was announcing to tell people to please remove their hats.

I was reminded of that the other night as I watched a young woman who forgot she had a hat on and didn’t take it off. I leaned back and told Mickie DeSutter who was just behind me in the bleachers that Lois probably would have run over and reminded the young lady about her hat. We laughed as we remembered Lois and knew she would have done just that. We can never thank the color guard enough for what they do all year long to continue this great tradition. Although I would love it if every school did it, I’m kinda liking that we are the only one that does it. It keeps us special and there’s nothing wrong with that.

“Ladies and gentlemen please rise and direct your attention to the Aitkin Color Guard as they present our nations flag.” I am so proud to have said that very line in my 20 years being behind the mic. Keep up the good work Aitkin Color Guard, we appreciate you!