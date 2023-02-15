What new Panthers QB coach Josh McCown thinks of Will Levis

What are the Carolina Panthers going to see when they study Will Levis? Well, their new quarterbacks coach already has a head-start and an idea.

Josh McCown, before officially being hired by the organization, joined Josh Norris and Underdog Fantasy for some episodes for Scheme—where he broke down film of the 2023 draft’s top quarterback prospects. Among that group of subjects, which also included Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, was Levis—who impressed the former 16-year NFL passer with his natural arm talent.

“I would say stature and arm strength and arm efficiency,” McCown said of what stands out to him when watching Levis. “This guy doesn’t move a lot to make the ball come out fast. He’s very efficient in his motion and in his mechanics. And I would say, as a first look—that’s the thing that jumped out at me initially, and I think you see that on tape. There’s a lot of throwing power with this guy.”

This guy completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the University of Kentucky in 2022. He also rushed for a total of 11 touchdowns dating back to the 2021 campaign, displaying his dual-threat ability as an athletic, big-bodied weapon.

We’ll how much those physical gifts, and McCown’s impressions, weigh on Carolina’s decision come April.