Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What new Panthers QB coach Josh McCown thinks of Will Levis

By Anthony Rizzuti,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VTutg_0ko1ss1B00

What are the Carolina Panthers going to see when they study Will Levis? Well, their new quarterbacks coach already has a head-start and an idea.

Josh McCown, before officially being hired by the organization, joined Josh Norris and Underdog Fantasy for some episodes for Scheme—where he broke down film of the 2023 draft’s top quarterback prospects. Among that group of subjects, which also included Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, was Levis—who impressed the former 16-year NFL passer with his natural arm talent.

“I would say stature and arm strength and arm efficiency,” McCown said of what stands out to him when watching Levis. “This guy doesn’t move a lot to make the ball come out fast. He’s very efficient in his motion and in his mechanics. And I would say, as a first look—that’s the thing that jumped out at me initially, and I think you see that on tape. There’s a lot of throwing power with this guy.”

This guy completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the University of Kentucky in 2022. He also rushed for a total of 11 touchdowns dating back to the 2021 campaign, displaying his dual-threat ability as an athletic, big-bodied weapon.

We’ll how much those physical gifts, and McCown’s impressions, weigh on Carolina’s decision come April.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Cowboys News: A Jalen Ramsey gamble? Tyron Smith's hard truth
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Experts believe Bears will trade back from No. 1
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Daniel Jeremiah shares his ideal scenario for Bears in 2023 NFL draft
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former NFL star Chad Johnson says he saved money by living inside Cincinnati Bengals stadium for two years
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
New report about Russell Wilson validates Pete Carroll's wristband comments
Denver, CO1 day ago
AFC South news round-up: Jags trying to clear cap space, Texans finalize coaching staff
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
National writer dubs Arkansas football ‘losers’ after offseason coaching hires
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
4 takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's conference call that matter for Chiefs
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
PFF predicts Broncos will sign OT Jawaan Taylor during NFL free agency
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Vikings select aggressive cornerback in Falcons Wire mock
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
Cowboys 7-Round Mock: Here's why drafting OL early makes sense again
Dallas, TX1 day ago
2023 NFL free agency: Derek Carr content taking his time
Las Vegas, NV2 hours ago
Bengals' suggested dream offseason trade is perfect
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
2023 NFL Combine Profile: Parker Washington, Wide Receiver
State College, PA2 hours ago
Carolina Panthers hire former Georgia football assistant coach
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Watch: Rich Eisen talks about bombshell Russell Wilson report
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Seahawks GM John Schneider reacts to news of Bobby Wagner's release
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Twitter reacts to Kentucky crushing Auburn
Auburn, AL15 hours ago
Broncos announce coaching staff additions: All 8 of the ex-Saints joining Sean Payton
New Orleans, LA14 hours ago
Lions mock offseason v3.0: Pre-combine edition
Detroit, MI22 hours ago
Ducks draw brutal path to Pac-12 Championship as No. 9 seed
Eugene, OR1 hour ago
Eric Bieniemy welcomed to the Commanders
Washington, DC3 hours ago
Broncos coaching staff update: Final pieces falling into place
Denver, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy