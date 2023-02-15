County board begins to recruit for county attorney

alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com

In the wake of Joe Walsh’s resignation as county attorney, the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners will appoint the position from a pool of applicants once Walsh submits his final resignation. Walsh had his last day in the office on Friday, Feb. 3.

At the regular Feb. 7 meeting, Walsh informed the board of his intent to resign and recommended that Erica Madore, assistant attorney, be appointed to the interim position once his resignation is submitted.

Madore was present at the meeting and stated her intent to apply for the position once it becomes available.

In accordance with state statute 382.02, because of the vacancy created by Walsh’s resignation, the board will appoint the elected position for the remainder of the four-year term. Walsh was re-elected in November 2022; the next election for county attorney will be held in 2026. The board voted to post the vacancy and begin the process of recruitment, while awaiting Walsh’s final end date.

Lawsuit payments

Commissioner Dan Whitcomb requested that a consent agenda item regarding payment of legal services be moved to the regular agenda for discussion. The item authorized payment to Taft and Kelley, Wolter & Scott PA for legal services relating to the federal lawsuit the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe brought against the county. The total payment was for $127,510.90 for services rendered between October and December 2022.

Whitcomb questioned why the payment schedule was behind. County Administrator Dillon Hayes said, because the fees went above and beyond what was budgeted for 2022, the fees are being applied to the 2023 budget. According to Hayes, $1 million was budgeted for legal fees in 2022; the same has been budgeted for 2023.

Hayes said that budgeted number came as a recommendation from legal counsel, but in the end fees “came in higher than anticipated.”

Whitcomb asked if there would be a way to get a better estimate for the future. Hayes said the $1 million figure “appeared to be the best estimate with the information at the time,” as they were unsure when the judge would make a ruling and how the county would respond.

The payment for $127,510.90 was approved by the commissioners.

Broadband support

In ongoing efforts to provide high-speed internet, East Central Energy (ECE) is applying to the 2023 Low Density Pilot Program, which offers grant funding up to 75% for broadband development costs. In order to strengthen their grant application, ECE is seeking support from impacted counties. Based on the ECE formula, Mille Lacs County would contribute $19,400, if ECE wins the grant, to bring high-speed internet to approximately 10% of the county in Bogus Brook, Greenbush, Milo and Princeton Townships.

Hayes explained that the broadband would be fiber-to-premises; it was believed that the speeds offered would exceed the state’s minimum broadband goals.

Chair Phil Peterson asked if the amount would be paid in a lump sum or over time. Hayes said it is first contingent upon ECE getting the grant, but he would anticipate it being a lump sum payment, which would be part of the 2024 budget. Commissioner Roger Tellinghuisen inquired if townships had been included in the correspondence, to which Hayes said yes.

The 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan, in anticipation of matching funding of grant requests, includes $100,000 for 2024.

The resolution to support ECE’s broadband project was adopted by the board, with a single “nay” vote from Commissioner Dave Oslin.

In 2022, ECE was awarded about $14 million by the Office of Broadband Development for projects in Isanti, Kanabec and Pine Counties. On the northern end of the county, SCI received an award of $476,108 for their fiber-to-home project. Benton Cooperative Telephone Company received $1,118,289 to build a fiber-to-the-premise network in Borgholm Township.