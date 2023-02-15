Open in App
Mille Lacs County, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Conference champs

After finishing second in the Great River Conference dual meet championship, the Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling team placed first in the GRC Championship Tournament which features individuals from each conference team competing for team points leading to the Tournament Championship title. The Raiders edged out Ogilvie who finished second by seven points. In all, seven Raiders reached the finals with Zach Remer, Donovan Schmid and Carter Adickes crowned GRC champions at their respective weights.

