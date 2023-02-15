ECE, MLEC respond to carbon-free energy

alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com

Lawmakers in Minnesota recently passed a bill with a statewide goal to produce 100% carbon free energy by 2040. Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill into law Feb. 7. That gives utilities about 17 years to transition to renewable energy sources, like wind and solar, but also hydropower, biomass, hydrogen and existing nuclear plants. Minnesota joins 23 other states, including Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., to require carbon-free or carbon-neutral energy between 2040 and 2050.

The bill, which went through the DFL-controlled House of Representatives and Senate easily, has drawn criticism from Republicans, who have called it the “blackout bill,” claiming that the transition to clean energy will result in rolling blackouts during the coldest part of winter.

So how will the law affect local cooperatives, and what position are they in to make the transition to carbon-free energy?

Two local cooperatives, East Central Energy (ECE) and Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative (MLEC), purchase the majority of their electricity from Great River Energy, a wholesale electric power cooperative, which serves 27 different cooperatives throughout Minnesota.

President and CEO of ECE Justin Jahnz said over 95% of the electricity supplied comes from GRE. “GRE has a diversified power portfolio which prioritizes reliability and affordability while reducing the overall carbon footprint.” He added that ECE has power supply contracts for solar energy out of Cambridge and Hinckley.

The transition to clean energy began back in 2007, when then-Governor Tim Pawlenty signed into law the nation’s “strongest renewable energy requirement.” The bill required energy companies to provide 25% of power from renewable sources by 2025; Xcel Energy, which supplied about half the electricity in the state, was required to reach 30% by 2020.

According to state reports, the energy production from renewable resources, like solar and wind, has risen 60% over the past decade. Pawlenty’s goal of “25 by ‘25” has already been met, as “renewable energy accounts for 28% of Minnesota’s electricity generation,” according to the state’s Our Minnesota Climate website. Because of that work, Minnesota has seen a 23% reduction in carbon emissions. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has said that if current trends continue, “Minnesota is on-track to meet its goal of reducing emissions by 30% by 2025.”

Before signing the carbon-free energy bill, Walz stated that the economic future and sustainability of the state go “hand-in-hand.”

Jahnz of ECE said, “To date, both GRE and ECE’s efforts to increase renewable energy has had a positive effect on operations and cost of service.” It will take time, he added, for technology to help drive costs down for carbon-free sources. Increasing demand for renewable energy will cause it to be more expensive until supply can catch up.

While much of the energy MLEC and ECE use is sourced from GRE, meeting the carbon-free goal by 2040 will not affect the individual cooperatives so much. The bulk of diversifying the energy portfolio will fall to GRE. “However, GRE is a cooperative and as a member-owner, we will have decision-making responsibilities for how GRE reaches the standard and the milestones in the bill,” Jahnz said. Power supply contracts for wind energy, which GRE is already engaging, “will help in the short term,” he added. “But we will need to have comprehensive conversations about the impact of carbon-free electricity on reliability.”

Jahnz added that it is too soon to “calculate the actual cost” of what members may see in their electric bills; ECE will also “continue to work with lawmakers to ensure that the decarbonization of the grid has no impact on reliability in our region and to communicate the cost of the transition.”

According to Kassie Peterson of MLEC, right now, “60 cents of every dollar MLEC takes in goes directly to GRE to pay for the cost of purchased power.”

While some lawmakers raised concerns about “rolling blackouts,” such as in California, Jahnz said there are regulatory compliance requirements across the region, and GRE “has a strong portfolio to provide the energy needed.” Blackouts in California were narrowly avoided in September 2022 after a heat wave placed record high demand on the electric grid. Utilities there urged customers to do what they could to conserve energy by raising thermostats in the afternoons and evenings, when demand was greatest, as well as other actions to mitigate the strain.

Jahnz said that they have not seen blackouts happen yet. “There are plans in place for rolling blackouts, should the need arise. To be clear, those plans should protect from catastrophic failures of the grid and should result in minimal disruptions for short periods of time.”

According to the GRE website, the cooperative “expects to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions more than 80% below 2005 levels by 2032, while retaining a reliable and competitive power supply.” Additionally, GRE has already been working to increase its portfolio of renewable resources for over a decade – which puts them “in [a] strong position to meet [Minnesota’s new] standard.”

For MLEC members who have questions about solar/wind generation or electric vehicle charger installations, call 218-429-0432. ECE members can call their number at 1-800-254-7944 to learn more about member-owned renewable systems being interconnected with their distribution system.