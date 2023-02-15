Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 16

The Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee will meet from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. The meeting is hybrid — via online videoconference as well as in-person at McQuoid’s Inn, 1325 State Highway 47, Isle. The agenda will include updates on fall netting results, the winter creel survey, the 2023 harvestable surplus level and a discussion of options for the open water fishing regulations.

Members of the public may observe MLFAC meetings, but these meetings serve primarily as a way for the committee to hold group discussions. Members of the public may attend via online videoconference as well as in-person. Ten minutes are reserved for public comments and questions. For the upcoming meeting, members of the public who wish to observe the meeting or speak during the public comment period should contact millelacs.fisheries@state.mn.us by noon Tuesday, Feb. 14, to receive the online meeting link. Meeting minutes will be posted after the meeting on the MLFAC page.

Individuals with a disability who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this event, please contact the Mille Lacs Lake area fisheries office by email at millelacs.fisheries@state.mn.us or by phone at 320-525-3880 or using your preferred Telecommunications Relay Provider.

The committee has been active since October 2015. Its purpose is to advise the DNR on the State of Minnesota’s fisheries management program for Mille Lacs Lake.

For more information about DNR's management of Mille Lacs Lake and how to get involved, visit the Mille Lacs Lake management page.