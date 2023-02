Authorities have identified and arrested the suspect accused of a gunpoint robbery at the A&M jewelry store earlier in February.

Police say the suspect, 45-year-old Joseph Gonzalez, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, robbery and reckless endangerment.

Gonzalez allegedly went into A&M jewelry store on 5th Avenue on Feb. 5 with his gun drawn and demanding diamonds. Investigators say he left the store empty-handed but not before he fired one round and grazed a 24-year-old employee in the torso.

The victim was last listed in stable condition.