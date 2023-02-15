Open in App
Harleysville, PA
See more from this location?
Queen City News

‘This is surreal’: Bride sees in color for the first time during Disney World wedding

By Kaycee Sloan,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXqEk_0ko1qCSR00

ORLANDO, Fla. ( WFLA ) – A bride’s recent Walt Disney World wedding was a little extra magical thanks to a pair of special glasses.

Kristin Robinson of Harleysville, Pennsylvania, has been colorblind all her life, the Florida-based resort wrote in a recent blog post , so when she heard about specialty glasses would allow her to see certain colors, she knew she had to wear a pair for the first time on her wedding day.

According to the National Eye Institute , there is no cure for color blindness. Certain glasses and contact lenses can, however, help.

Walt Disney World said Robinson “was elated when she saw the world and her groom Nick, illuminated in color for the first time.”

Kristin described the moment as “surreal,” saying, “I’ve always dreamed of this; I finally get to see the colors.”

Walt Disney World shared the below photos from Robinson’s wedding day.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPoGX_0ko1qCSR00
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, sees the world in color for the first time as she celebrates her dream wedding alongside her groom and family at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion on January 25, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
  • Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, sees the world in color for the first time as she celebrates her dream wedding alongside her groom and family at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion on January 25, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16IjmA_0ko1qCSR00
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, sees the world in color for the first time as she celebrates her dream wedding alongside her groom and family at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion on January 25, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jz40m_0ko1qCSR00
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, closes out her wedding celebration by experiencing the EPCOT nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious” in color for the first time. Prior to her wedding on January 25, 2023, Robinson donned a special pair of glasses that enabled her to see color at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdCYH_0ko1qCSR00
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, sees the world in color for the first time as she celebrates her dream wedding alongside her groom and family at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion on January 25, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGKfF_0ko1qCSR00
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, sees the world in color for the first time as she celebrates her dream wedding alongside her groom and family at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion on January 25, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jFy16_0ko1qCSR00
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, closes out her wedding celebration by experiencing the EPCOT nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious” in color for the first time. Prior to her wedding on January 25, 2023, Robinson donned a special pair of glasses that enabled her to see color at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)

Her father and her two brothers – who are also colorblind – joined her in wearing the special glasses. Disney said it was a “heartfelt reveal.”

Color blindness typically runs in families, according to the National Eye Institute , and can affect people differently. The most common type makes it hard to differentiate between red and green.

Robinson has deuteranopia, according to Walt Disney World, which prevents her from telling the difference between red and green . It also keeps her from seeing colors like pink and purple.

Disney made sure her wedding was filled with pink flower arrangements.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lawnmower overturns trapping, killing victim in Clover: Coroner
Clover, SC2 days ago
Lost your weed? MCSO deputies found ‘misplaced’ bags of it
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Mooresville man arrested; 21+ pounds of weed, 2 guns, cash seized: Police
Mooresville, NC2 days ago
S.C. drug dealer gets 12-year sentence for meth trafficking
Blacksburg, SC2 days ago
Former NFL player arrested after incident with son, son’s boyfriend
Brownsburg, IN3 days ago
People in Maryland, West Virginia find mysterious dust on cars. What is it?
Inwood, WV1 hour ago
Matthews road closes after accident downs power lines
Matthews, NC1 hour ago
Suspects on the run after Statesville double shooting leaves two injured: Police
Statesville, NC2 days ago
Charlotte man arrested after cops seize meth, fentanyl, cash during traffic stop: Police
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-77 in Huntersville; all lanes close
Huntersville, NC30 minutes ago
Former Durham insurance executive arrested in $2B fraud scheme used funds to ‘forgive’ $125 million in debt: USDOJ
Durham, NC1 day ago
Man accidentally shoots himself in mall; stampede and panic described inside
Raleigh, NC2 hours ago
Pistol bought in NC used 6 days later in Connecticut murder; ringleader of gun trafficking scheme gets 10+ years
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Driver dies after hitting house, 2 parked cars in South Carolina
Mauldin, SC3 days ago
Suspect arrested after ‘ramming’ into police car, leading them on chase: CMPD
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Driver recounts driving through West CLT gunfire seen on his dashcam
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
4 accused of stealing around 2,500 money orders from Charlotte-area post office: DOJ
Charlotte, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy