Storm is here: Real-time updates

8:10 p.m. update

More of the Winter Storm Warning has expired with only a few counties left in the Warning . However, roads will remain slick long after the Warning expires in your area.

4:15 p.m. update

As snow moves out, roads will remain slick, and cold temperatures will be the main story. Wind chills tonight will drop down to as low as -5° to -15° in many areas. Some breezes may stay a little stronger in northern El Paso county which could lead to wind chills as cold as -25° from late this evening into Thursday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued in this area due to the extreme wind chills expected.

12:45 p.m. update

Here’s a look at snow reports around the region as of 12:45 p.m. overlaid on Matt’s forecast from Tuesday morning.

Pikes Peak Region

Pueblo and Vicinity

12:15 p.m. update

CDOT reports a closure on Interstate 25 northbound at Mesa Ridge Parkway due to an accident. No estimated time of reopen. Delays expected.

FOX21 Storm Team Meteorologist Valerie Mills reports, “We’ve passed several cars that have slid off I-25 between Pueblo and Colo Springs. Winds are causing blowing snow & low visibility with wind driven snow across the highway.”

12 p.m. update

11:45 a.m. update

The heaviest snow continues to shift out over the plains through the afternoon and this will be the area most likely to get more than a couple inches through the remainder of the day.

Wind east of the mountains will continue to blow and drift snow and cause low visibility through the afternoon into the early evening. This will continue to keep roads icy and make for areas of challenging travel into tonight.

11 a.m. update

Heaviest snow into the afternoon and the potential for bursts through about 3 p.m. will mainly be over the eastern plains east of the Interstate and over a few mountain areas.

9:30 a.m. update

As you can see in the 8:45 a.m. update below, snow will continue today with gradual improvement from west to east into tonight. Here’s how much additional snow I expect between 9 am and the end of the snow tonight.

8:45 a.m. update

The storm is currently located over the four-corners area. Several mechanisms of lift will keep bursts of snow going over southern Colorado into the early afternoon.

8:00 a.m. update

Latest snow reports across southern Colorado keep going up as the brunt of the storm moves overhead this morning.

Travel conditions have continued to deteriorate outside of the cities as snow piles up in Fremont County, the Wet Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo mountains. The wind is increasing over the plains and some areas are getting snow bursts east of the Interstate at rates of 1-2″ per hour.

7:30 a.m. update

Wolf Creek Ski area has already reported 25″ of snow with this storm. It’s still coming down, too!

6:40 a.m. update

Carl sent in some video from Woodland park.

6:15 a.m. update

Early snow reports across Southern Colorado.

5:30 a.m. update

Road conditions at 5:30 a.m. are pretty uniform across the region per CDOT road crews and local jurisdictions.

Some of the mountain passes are a little more difficult with heavier snow having fallen. Keep in mind that plows are going to have a hard time keeping up this morning as moderate to heavy snow falls.

Through the remainder of the day, travel will be most difficult over our local mountain communities and out across the plains as the snow gradually shifts east and the wind increases.

The Winter Storm Severity Index from the National Weather Service combines a number of different parameters to indicate where travel will be most impacted. The brighter reds indicate the highest impact through the remainder of the day.

4:50 a.m. update

4:45 a.m. update

Here are updated storm-total Snow-Cast graphics. There will be some areas over the Sangre de Cristos and perhaps the Wet Mountains that get a bit more than 18″, but this should be pretty darn close when everything is said and done.









4:00 a.m. update

Main lift is moving into southern Colorado this morning as the upper-level low approaches.

There are three main lifting mechanisms: 1) Diffluence aloft. The air spreading out in the mid and upper-levels of the atmosphere pull air upward from lower levels. 2) “Overrunning.” The southwest flow aloft is running up and over the cold front surface, acting like a ramp of lift in the vertical. 3) Surface upslope. Wind from the east at the surface is pushing into the mountains and physically pushes the air upward on the terrain.

This combination brings the best window for accumulating snow across the viewing area through 11 am.

