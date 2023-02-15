Disney World to resume contract negotiations with unionized cast members

Unionized cast members are waiting to hear what Disney has to offer as their contract negotiations resume.

Walt Disney World and the unions repeating nearly 30,000 cast members overwhelmingly turned down Disney’s previous offer.

The union workers said they want more than what Disney is offering.

Disney’s previous offer would have given union workers a $1-an-hour raise and increased starting pay to $20-an-hour over the next five years.

Workers said that wasn’t enough.

They are asking for a $3-an-hour raise with a 3-year contract.

Cast members telling us they’re thinking about the bigger picture.

Disney’s first offer would have paid housekeepers and bus drivers at least $20 an hour right away.

Starting pay for culinary staff would’ve jumped to $20 to $25 per hour, depending on their position.

Disney said its initial offer was more than fair.

