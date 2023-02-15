When Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II update to Call of Duty Season 2

Everything you need to play COD Season 2 ASAP.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II are both entering their second season, after a lengthy delay. Both games have been rough since launch, with server issues, bugs, and fans complaining about everything that has changed since the original Warzone until they get a balance update that essentially reverts everything. Classic gamers.

But things are set to change now with Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II both entering the new era, known as Season 2. Season 2 introduces a new battle pass, new game bundles, and brand new content for existing players. To find out when you can start playing, just take a look at our breakdown below.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 tips (; 1:56)

What time to expect the Call of Duty Season 2 update in your time zone

Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II will be getting a big update today, February 15, but the time you should expect it changes depending on your time zone. For everything you need to know about when you can start playing Season 2, check our time zone breakdown below.

February 15

PST: 10am

EST: 1pm

GMT: 6pm

CET: 7pm

IST: 11:30pm

February 16

CST: 2am

JST: 3am

AEDT: 5am

NZDT: 7am

You can expect to see new weapons, new packs for the store, and much more coming to Call of Duty in Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II Season 2. To see everything for yourself, make sure to log in tonight.