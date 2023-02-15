When Allen Iverson Cut His Hair After 13 Years And Revealed It At The 2009 All-Star Game

A video clip of when Allen Iverson revealed that he had cut his hair at the All-Star game in 2009 went viral recently.

Allen Iverson never won an NBA championship, but there have been few superstars that have been loved by other players and fans as he was. Iverson came into the league as the No. 1 overall pick and went on to become one of the greatest scorers ever. And his impact went far beyond just his moves on the court, The Answer became a cultural icon thanks to his fashion and style choices.

When most people think of Allen Iverson , they think of the legendary cornrows he wore. The most iconic Iverson moment, when he stepped over Tyronn Lue, had him rocking his braids. He was always unapologetically himself, even though this often got him into trouble with the league and then NBA commissioner, David Stern .

But toward the end of his career, things began changing for Allen Iverson. And after 13 years of having his hairstyle, Iverson decided it was time for a change in 2009. And the clip of him revealing his haircut in the locker room before the 2009 All-Star Game has gone viral. His influence is evident based on the reactions from his fellow stars, big names like LeBron James , Dwyane Wade, and Kevin Garnett.

"That's 13 years right there man... I look like somebody cut a part of my head. Take about a couple of weeks man, I'll be alright. My daughter and my son like this so it's all good."

Time changes everyone and Allen Iverson has been through more than most people. The reactions from his fellow All-Stars said it all though, Iverson was known for having his epic braids.

NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of Allen Iverson Debuting His Haircut

The beauty of Allen Iverson's legacy is that fans today still love him deeply. And this was evidenced by the fact that this clip recently went viral on Instagram.

"Man that was huge for NBA fans seeing Ivo and Melo cutting their hair off." "This is a testament to how much of a cultural influence AI was in the league." "How do u not love KG man 'IM HURT DAWG IM HURT.'" "That hair should've been in the HOF." "NBA not like this no more too many divas too many egos." "This was 09 and this back when the nba was good." "Old school style." "Allen Iverson changed everything fr." "Ain't no player in the league got AI's swag no mo." "He made me wanna cuty my hair back then too." "The NBA was just better back then, man."

One would think that a superstar cutting his hair wouldn't be that big of a deal, but Allen Iverson was on a level by himself. The fact that he wasn't perfect and he owned that makes him a unique superstar in the league's history. And the beauty was that whatever he wore or how his hair looked, Allen Iverson was always the same.

