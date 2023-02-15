Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Paul George still likes the Clippers’ chances despite other West teams becoming stronger

By Orel Dizon,

11 days ago

The Clippers are in a good spot, especially with Kawhi Leonard playing well recently.

Paul George

© Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

A few Western Conference teams bolstered their rosters by adding stars. The Los Angeles Clippers also made a move, albeit less monumental than others. Still, Clippers star Paul George believes his team can "match up" well with its conference rivals and likes its chances against them in a playoff series.

The Clips are in a good place with their star duo

A possible reason L.A. didn't bother making a splash during the trade deadline is that it boasts two of the best wing players in the league. With George and Kawhi Leonard on the roster, the Clippers have a fighting chance against any team in either conference.

The only knock on the star pairing is its inconsistent availability. Last season, Kawhi missed the entire season, while PG appeared in just 31 contests. But this season, Leonard has played in more than half of the Clippers' games and suited up for nearly every contest since December except for half of the back-to-back sets. As for George, he has taken the court 43 out of 60 possible times.

Furthermore, Leonard's performance has been trending up as of late, which is a good sign, considering the injuries he had to endure in the past years. Since January, he has been averaging 26.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game on a 51-45-92 shooting split.

Against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, the two-time Finals MVP was unstoppable, scoring 33 points and with impressive efficiency.

The Clips could be players in the buyout market

While the Clippers didn't look to trade for a star before the trade deadline, they did unload a couple of players to bring in three key rotation pieces which seem to complement their core group well, including Eric Gordon, Mason Plumlee, and Bones Hyland.

However, there are speculations that the franchise is not done making moves, as it could be a player on the waiver wire. One of the rumors floating around is that Los Angeles could look into adding Russell Westbrook if he agrees to a buyout with the Utah Jazz.

It seems that there are plenty in the organization who are campaigning for that to happen.

Only time will tell if George and the squad will roll into the playoffs featuring the same roster or with some reinforcements.

