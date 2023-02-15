Open in App
Spartanburg, SC
WSPA 7News

Roadway blocked after natural gas line hit in Spartanburg Co.

By Nikolette MillerKennedy Davis,

11 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The inbound and outbound lanes of a Spartanburg road has been blocked after an eight-inch natural gas line was hit early Wednesday morning.

The Spartanburg Police Department said the gas leak occurred at South Pine Street near Forest Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Traffic will be blocked from Forest Avenue to Country Club Road, police said.

Officers said crews are at the scene working to repair the gas line.

The estimated time for reopening the roadway is 1 p.m. according to police.

