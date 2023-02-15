Athens-Clarke County courthouse closed due to bed bug infestation

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Courthouse will be closed from Wednesday through Friday while crews treat the facility for bed bugs.

Court officials said they contacted an on-call pest control company for a full assessment after they were made aware of the possible infestation.

Once pest control confirmed an infestation, the Central Services Department and Human Resources Department recommended the temporary closure of the courthouse.

Court officials said although bed bugs were found on only three levels of the building, it was still essential to close the entire facility to prevent further infestation.

According to the court’s website, Superior Court Chief Judge Eric Norris will sign a judicial emergency order on Feb. 15 to cancel jury trials and hearings, suspend judicial activities, and limit courthouse access to temporary protective orders, filings and emergency issues.

Manager Blaine Williams also closed workstations for non-judicial offices in the courthouse.

The source of the bed bugs is unknown.

The courthouse is expected to re-open on Feb. 20, and additional entry measures may be required for employees and visitors.

