Barclays, Devon Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO ) shares dipped 47.4% to $10.19 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 revenue guidance below analyst estimates.

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS ) tumbled 8.5% to $8.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 14% decline in annual profits.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN ) dropped 7.5% to $59.14 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q4 results.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST ) shares fell 6.1% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after gaining 20% on Tuesday. Ouster is scheduled to report its financial results for the fourth quarter after the market closes on March 23, 2023.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM ) shares dropped 6.1% to $91.91 in pre-market trading after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed it cut its stake in the company by 86.2%.

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) shares declined 5.2% to $0.3570 in pre-market trading. Mullen Automotive filed for mixed-securities shelf offering.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL ) shares fell 4.3% to $7.34 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 results.

(NYSE: ICL ) shares fell 4.3% to $7.34 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 results. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST ) dropped 4.2% to $16.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected financial results but issued weak guidance.

